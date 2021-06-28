Tandem Diabetes Care presents a presentation showing positive real-world improvements with controlled IQ technology across diverse populations





San Diego, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company. (NASDAQ: TNDM) today released positive real-world data from continued use of t: slimX2. Insulin pumps with Control-IQ’s advanced hybrid closed-loop technology show statistically significant improvements in blood glucose and patient-reported results. The emphasis was on qualitative experience as well as insights from the diverse populations that use the system. The data were presented this week at the 81st Scientific Session of the American Diabetes Association.

John Sheridan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tandem Diabetes Care, said that people with diabetes benefit from our Control-IQ technology across diverse populations and therapeutic backgrounds, and the lives of people with diabetes. Supports our mission to improve. In addition to improving glycemic control, the data released this week showed overall improvements in people’s lives, including reduced diabetes burden and improved quality of life.

Summary of ADA presentation

Ethnic Glycemic Outcomes in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes Using Control-IQ Technology: Early Results from CLIO Study Oral Presentation (217-OR) Session: Insulin Delivery System

This presentation reports the results of an ongoing Control-IQ observation (CLIO) study evaluating the actual use of a t: slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology in a diverse group of patients with type 1 diabetes. did. At baseline, black participants reported the highest HbA1c (8.1%) compared to participants in other ethnic cohorts. Using Control-IQ technology, Day 21 Glycemic Control Index (GMI) reflected significant glycemic improvement in all ethnic groups, with Asian participants showing the lowest GMI (6.8%) in Caucasians. Participants (7.0%) followed. At 21 days, median sensor time (TIR) ​​within the range of black participants (62.7%, IQR = 53.4-74.7) was age, gender, reported exercise, annual income, and previous treatment. Baseline HbA1c was a key predictor of sensor TIR, followed by exercise, annual income, and multiple daily injections (MDI, previous treatment). The baseline-recorded disparity in glycemic results between socioeconomic and demographic groups remained after the start of the automated insulin administration system. However, Control-IQ technology has significantly improved glycemic results in all ethnic groups.

Insulin delivery patterns vary by age group using Control-IQ Technology * Poster Presentation (92-LB) Category: Clinical Treatment / New Technology Insulin Delivery System

Received the 2021 Abstract Award from the American Diabetes Association Diabetes Technology Interest Group in the category of clinical therapeutics / new technology insulin delivery system.

In this presentation, t with Control-IQ technology from an ongoing CLIO study evaluating the actual use of slim X2 insulin pumps in a large and diverse cohort of type 1 diabetes. : Reported on insulin use in slimX2 pumps. .. The survey sample included 1,499 participants who uploaded pump data for at least 21 days to the Tandems t: connect web application during which they used 75% CGM. Insulin delivery under study was compared with standard formulas for predicting correction factors (CF = 1,800 / total daily dose) and carbohydrate ratio (CR = 450 / total daily dose). The results show that insulin use with a t: slim X2 pump with Control-IQ technology was a standard prediction formula among age groups in that the correction factor prediction factor (CFPF) was significantly higher for children and teenagers. Showed to be different. CFPF was the lowest in children aged 6-9 and adults aged 66 and over. Additional studies are recommended compared to final glycemic results to determine the ideal insulin delivery setting with automated insulin administration, as testing of insulin usage patterns may help optimize results. I will.

* Lead author Dr. Jordan Pinsker is currently the Medical Director of Tandem Diabetes Care. The survey was completed during the hiring of Dr. Pinskers at the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute prior to joining the company.

I feel human and I feel normal: Qualitative research poster presentation of control IQ technology experience in early adopters (531-P) Category: Psychological and Behavioral Medicine

In this presentation, we reported the results of a qualitative analysis of a semi-structured interview conducted with early adopters of Control-IQ technology (N = 27) to understand their experience in starting and continuing to use this technology. Improved sleep quality, glycemic control, and sensor time within range were common themes reported by participants along with reducing the burden of diabetes management. Overall, participants described valuable improvements in quality of life, including reduced stress and decision-making regarding diabetes management, and increased freedom and spontaneity in daily life through continued use of Control-IQ technology.

Real-World Assessment of Pretreatment Glycemic Outcomes for Patients with Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Onboarding to Control-IQ Technology Poster Presentation (710-P) Category: Clinical Treatment / New Technology Insulin Delivery System

In this presentation, six months after adopting Control-IQ technology, we examined a retrospective analysis of actual glycemic results from previous treatments between people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes (formerly tandem). Except for individuals who have received software updates from). system). 180 days after starting Control-IQ technology, for previous pump users with type 1 diabetes, the sensor TIR was 74% (median IQR 65-81%) and time less than <70 mg / dL was 1.2. It was% (IQR 0.6-2.1%). .. For previous pump users with type 2 diabetes, the sensor TIR was 76% (IQR 69-82%) and the time less than <70 mg / dL was 0.5% (IQR 0.2-1.0%). For participants migrating from MDI, with Control-IQ technology, sensor TIR for people with type 1 diabetes and 74% TIR is 74% (IQR 64-83%), 0.9% time <70 mg / dL (IQR 0.4-) It became less than 1.7%). For patients with type 2 diabetes (IQR 63-84%) and less than 0.3% time <70 mg / dL (IQR 0.1-0.6%). Using Control-IQ technology, participants with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes (regardless of previous treatment) achieved the recommended sensor TIR and results below 70 mg / dL.

About Control-IQ Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop Technology

The t: slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology uses the Dexcom G6 CGM value in combination with other variables such as on-board insulin to predict sensor blood glucose levels 30 minutes ahead. , Adjust insulin delivery accordingly. IQ technology is designed to increase sensor time within range by automatically increasing, decreasing, or stopping insulin delivery or by giving an auto-corrected bolus based on the predicted blood glucose level. Control-IQ technology also offers sleep and exercise option settings. This modifies the therapeutic values ​​to better match the various physiological needs of these activities.

About Tandem Diabetes Care Co., Ltd.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (Www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of diabetics through constant innovation and an innovative customer experience. We take an innovative, user-centered approach to designing, developing and commercializing products for diabetics who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells t: slimX2 insulin pumps with Control-IQ technology. The t: slim X2 pump is the only automatic insulin administration device approved for children up to 6 years old, whose remote function can be updated using a personal computer. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Responsible usage statement

Control-IQ technology does not prevent all hyperglycemic and hypoglycemic events and does not replace dietary bolus or active self-management of diabetes. Control-IQ technology cannot predict the blood glucose level of the sensor or adjust the insulin dose if the user’s CGM is not functioning properly or cannot communicate with the pump. Users should always pay attention to their symptoms and blood sugar levels and instruct them to treat accordingly. For more information, please visit tandemdiabetes.com/tslimX2-use.

Important safety information: RX only. t: The slim X2 pump and Control-IQ technology are intended for use by a single patient. t: slim X2 pump and Control-IQ technology have been shown for use with NovoLog or Humalog U-100 insulin. t: slim X2 Insulin Pump: With Interoperable Technology The t: slim X2 Insulin Pump is compatible with alternative controllers aimed at setting and subcutaneous delivery of insulin at variable rates for the management of people with diabetes mellitus. (ACE) Pump. I need insulin. The pump can reliably and securely communicate with compatible digitally connected devices, including automated insulin administration software, to receive, execute, and verify commands from these devices. t: The slim X2 pump has been shown for personal use over 6 years of age. Control-IQ technology: Control-IQ technology uses with a compatible integrated continuous glucose monitor (iCGM, sold separately) and ACE pump to automatically deliver basal insulin based on iCGM measurements and predicted glucose levels. It is intended to increase / decrease and pause. You can also provide a corrected bolus if your glucose level is predicted to exceed a predefined threshold. Control-IQ technology is aimed at managing type 1 diabetes in people over the age of six.

WARNING: Control-IQ technology should not be used by anyone under the age of 6. Also, do not use for patients who require less than 10 units of insulin per day or who weigh less than 55 pounds.

Control-IQ technology is not indicated for use in pregnant women, people on dialysis, or critically ill patients. When using hydroxyurea, do not use Control-IQ technology. t: Users of slim X2 pumps and Control-IQ technology should: Use the insulin pump, CGM, and all other system components according to their respective instructions. Test your blood sugar level as recommended by your healthcare provider. Demonstrate proper carb counting skills. Maintain sufficient diabetic self-care skills. Talk to your healthcare provider on a regular basis. It has the proper visual and / or hearing to recognize all the functions of the pump, including alerts, alarms and reminders. t: The slim X2 pump, and CGM transmitter and sensor must be removed prior to MRI, CT, or diathermy treatment. For other important safety information, please visit tandemdiabetes.com/safeifinfo.

2021 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. all rights reserved. Tandem Diabetes Care, t: slim X2, Control-IQ, and t: connect are Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Is a registered trademark or trademark of. Dexcom and Dexcom G6 are Dexcom, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Is a registered trademark or trademark of. All third party marks are the property of their respective owners.

1 If your blood glucose warning and CGM readings do not match your symptoms or expectations, use a glucose meter to make a diabetes treatment decision. 2 Dexcom G6 CGM is sold separately. 3 The Dexcom G6 CGM transmitter can only be paired with one medical device (Dexcom receiver or t: slim X2 pump) and one consumer device (phone or tablet) at a time.

