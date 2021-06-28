Windows 11 Meet Alder Lake Intels Introduces 12th Generation CPUs





Dell XPS 13 with 12th generation Intel “Alder Lake” processor and Windows 11 may be very attractive … [+] Against M1 MacBook.

Credit: Dell

Future PCs running Windows 11, which has just been revealed, will also acquire a radically new Intel processor architecture. Here’s what you need to know.

The Intels Alder Lake hybrid architecture is very similar to the Apples M1 processor, which combines a high performance and energy efficient core.

Specifically, Intel combines a high-performance Golden Cove core with an energy-efficient Gracemont core.

Here’s what Intel officially said:

Alder Lake … the next generation processor … represents a major advance in the x86 architecture and Intel’s most power-scalable system-on-chip. Scheduled for late 2021, Alder Lake will consolidate high-performance and high-efficiency cores into a single product.

Alder Lake is also Intel’s first processor built on a new enhanced version of 10nm SuperFin, serving as the foundation for leadership desktop and mobile processors that provide smarter, faster and more efficient real-world computing. I will.

Alder Lake is reportedly maximal with 16 cores (8 + 8) and 24 threads. Note that the high performance core gets hyperthreads (16 threads total) and the energy efficient core is single thread (8).

As a result, performance can be significantly improved, but laptop battery life is also extended.

What to expect (via PC gamers):

Architecture: Golden Cove + Gracemont Core Maximum Core: 8 + 8 (24 threads) GPU: Intel Xe (Gen 12.2) Socket: LGA 1700 Process: 10nm Extended SuperFin RAM Support: DDR5 and DDR4

Along these lines, a recent Geekbench leak showed an unspecified Alder Lake chip (via Hot Hardware) listed as a 20-threaded 14-core processor.

According to Hot Hardware, the benchmark produced a fairly decent OpenCL test and was installed in the GeForce GTX 1050 or Radeon RX 560X stadium.

Also, according to hot hardware, Windows 11 may run faster on Intel hybrid processors (Windows 11 seems to bring significant performance improvements to the Intel hybrid CPU architecture).

Get used to the new processor specifications of the new Windows 11 PC

The move to Windows 11 happens almost as soon as Intel moves to the 12th generation processor.

For example, if you ordered a new Dell XPS 13 or HP Specter x360 during the upcoming holiday season, expect to see some weird silicon specs.

Instead of a regular 6-core or 8-core 11th generation processor, you might see a large multi-core processor, similar to the leaked Alder Lake chip above (though it looks like a desktop processor). there is.

Fortunately, this means a fusion of performance and battery life, much closer to what you’ll find on the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Therefore, the 2021 holiday season laptops (and desktops) can be quite attractive when combined with both processor and operating system overhauls.

Comments and suggestions can be sent to me via a direct Twitter message on twitter.com/mbrookec.







