



If you don’t spend the embarrassing time scrolling through TikTok every week, unlike me, I wonder why the camp disco hit Rasputin climbs the charts more than 40 years after its first release. You may think. The Bonnie Ms70s has a momentary hell on Russia’s greatest love machine. Its virality at TikTok is partly underpinned by nostalgia for the iconic dance routines of the Just Dance franchise, but it’s also a silly song about the infamous Russians. The energy of the saint and his big penis. Naturally, the internet is obsessed.

So far, my favorite from this meme may be this week’s rendition of playing Eurodisco earworms using an ensemble of gadgets such as steam irons, credit card terminals and PlayStation2 controllers.

One of our favorite ambiguous tech channels on YouTube earlier this week, the Device Orchestra shared a performance Thursday after Rasputin won a vote among Patreon supporters. According to the video, the orchestra includes four electric toothbrushes, two electronic typewriters, one credit card terminal, a PS2 controller, and a steam iron filled with diluted smoke. Oh, and a lot of occlusal and zigzag pipe cleaner arms.

In that video, a device orchestra recreates a popular music track by turning a mundane electronic device into an artist and performing functions designed to the beat. In addition to the footage they are playing, there is a gap between gadgets that are truly amazingly dancing with a little stop-motion magic. Its completely cute. Earlier cover orchestras include Imagine Dragons’ Believers, Billy Irish’s Bad Guy, and Pokemon’s theme songs.

The internet obsession with Rasputin has skyrocketed since the song first became a hot topic last fall. The truck made it on the Billboard Global Exclusive. This year’s US charts were something that couldn’t be managed with the first release in 1978, and along with the original popular remixes, continue to top the weekly music charts around the world. For those who are already tired of hearing it, we apologize that the hype train of Russia’s biggest love machine doesn’t seem to be gone anytime soon.

