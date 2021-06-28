Google app with Android 12 animation splash screen





Every app that opens on Android 12 comes with a launch animation to make your launch a more consistent and enjoyable experience. One aspect of this is the animated icon on the splash screen, and Drive is the first Google app to support this on Android 12.

This whimsical aspect of Android 12 begins when you tap the application. The app extends from its location on the home screen (or grid) to occupy the four corners of the screen. If you open an app that hasn’t been running for a while (cold start or warm start), you’ll also see a splash screen with an icon. As a result, users don’t incur extra delays when returning to the app they just opened (hot start).

Developers can customize the logo that is displayed, including the ability to use animated icons. Another interesting aspect is how animations can “have an unlimited amount of time”, but Google recommends keeping it at 1,000ms.

When Google first announced the SplashScreen API in Developer Preview 3, Google provided an example of Gmail. Probably because the animation is already visible in the desktop web client. Developers can find the full implementation details here.

However, the first Google app that actually adopted this animation was Drive. The first thing you can see is that the shape of the six sides of the drive is empty and hollowed out. As the splash screen takes over the entire display, the dark green, yellow, red, blue, dark blue, and green colors slide from the edge.

Version 2.21.222.06.40 is widely available today and the animated splash screen is open to all Android 12 users. It does not appear in earlier versions of the operating system.

Developers have long been able to design their own custom splash screens (such as YouTube TV), but Android 12 makes it easy to design any app as part of standardizing the opening experience.

