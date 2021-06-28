Google adds attention to search results for new topics





Image: Google

Google is trying to provide more context about search results so that users can “more confidently evaluate information” they find online.

To help with this, Google has announced that it has trained its system to detect that the topic is evolving rapidly and that various sources have not yet been considered.

Google Search will now display notifications that it may be best to check again later when more information from a wider range of sources may be available. I did.

“In today’s environment, it’s becoming increasingly important to have access to timely, relevant and reliable information,” Google wrote in a blog announcing new features.

“Google search always provides the most useful results we can provide, but the trusted information you’re searching for may not yet be online. This is especially true for breaking news and new topics. It may not be the most reliable at first. “

According to Google, the new notification will first be rolled out in English in the United States and plans to expand its capabilities in the coming months.

In April 2020, search giants implemented a similar notification to notify users when Google couldn’t find a particularly good match for their search.

You can also use the recently released About This Results panel to quickly find information about the sources you find in Google Search and determine if you’re likely to provide useful or credible information. I will. ”

“This additional context allows us to make more informed decisions about the sites we may visit and what results are most useful.

Earlier this month, Google announced that it would improve search to better protect people from harassment.

“We have designed our ranking system to display high quality results for as many queries as possible, but some types of queries are sensitive to malicious individuals and require specialized solutions. That’s what he said.

One such example is a website that employs exploitative removal methods, such as requesting payment to remove content. Since 2018, Google has allowed users to request page deletion.

“Not only did we prevent these pages from appearing in Google Search, but we also used these deletions as a search demotion signal, which lowered the ranking of results for sites with these exploitative practices,” he added. I did.

“But I found that there were some unusual cases of repeated harassment.”

As a result, search giants are improving their approach to help those who are dealing with unusual cases of repeated harassment. When you request a removal from one site with a predatory lending, Google automatically applies ranking protection to prevent other similar low-quality site content from appearing in search results for your name.

“We are also considering further expanding these protections as part of the ongoing work in this area,” he said.

