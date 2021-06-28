Taiwanese startup wins 5 awards at VivaTech 2021





Article author: Taiwan Tech Arena

From CES 2021 earlier this year to the recent VivaTech 2021, Taiwanese start-ups are globally recognized.

As the pandemic continues to spread globally, its impact has shifted the market and created new opportunities for startup innovation through digital transformation. VivaTech, Europe’s iconic startup and technology event backed by the French government, has been held annually in Paris since 2016 to drive the innovation initiative of French President Emmanuel Macrons in the European technology ecosystem. This year, VivaTech unveiled a whole new hybrid face-to-face event online in Paris and around the world. It has reached over 230 million people in 125 countries, reaching 13,000 startups and 3,300 investors. The three-day exhibition invited 400 influential speakers from around the world, including CEO Apple Tim Cook, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Taiwan’s non-profit minister Audrey Tang. We shared insights on digital and industry trends.

The Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) aims to help Taiwanese start-ups overcome the obstacles caused by the pandemic and actively guide them to seize international business opportunities through digital connectivity. I have come. The TTA VivaTech 2021 TTA delegation consists of the top 25 startups selected by an elite jury, including Silicon Valley angel investors, from more than 100 applicants, with five startupsiStaging, Uniigym, Synergy Design and GliaCloud. , Team8securing was a great success. World-famous Innovation Challenge Awards and business negotiations.

[Download] Electronic system assembly simulation

With the COVID-19 pandemic, TTA is actively leveraging digital connectivity to continue to seize post-pandemic business opportunities for Taiwanese start-ups as businesses shrink or close in the global market. TTA supporter Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) commented: Following the huge success of CES 2021 earlier this year, Taiwanese start-ups are globally recognized. And this victorious march continues in VivaTech 2021. For the first time in history, five Taiwanese startups have brought back four awards. Through its virtual networking platform, TTA also provides a gateway for global companies and investors to engage in Taiwan’s technology resources.

iStaging is one of the 28 finalist startups at the LVMH Innovation Awards. The team develops and integrates AR, VR and AI technologies to provide multiple one-stop solutions that provide end-to-end services to clients in a variety of industries, including real estate and luxury brands. Meanwhile, Uniigym and Synergy Design were both selected as winners of the Orange Open Challenge. Uniigym uses a combination of AI motion sensing technology and 5G computing technology to transform any space into a group fitness class, providing users with an immersive experience. Meanwhile, Synergy Design offers solutions for 5G base station optimization technologies that are highly regarded in the telecommunications industry.

Dedicated to enabling the media and advertising industry to transform stories into high-quality video on a large scale, GliaCloudanAI Startup is Taiwan’s first female entrepreneur to win The Female Founder Challenge 2021. Users have news content, social posts, live sporting events, and minute stats.

Last but not least, Team 8 won the Huaweis Digital InPulse Award. The team’s smartwatch and health digital platform is designed for children, and parents can use the app to track their child’s activity and health.

Pave the way for Taiwanese start-ups in the post-pandemic era

TTA’s mission is not only to raise funds, but more importantly, to connect startups to international networking platforms to help them adapt to changes in the global market after a pandemic. It is to support startups through various accelerators. Accelerators include French Tech Taiwan, Canadian Technology Macerator (CTA), MOX, SparkLab, IAPS, and BE Capital. Through the integration of online and offline marketing strategies, TTA is helping more than 400 start-ups move towards viable and more in-depth collaboration with multinationals and foreign investors.

TTA not only connects Taiwanese start-ups with the global ecosystem, but also actively promotes Taiwanese start-up brands through its digitalization strategy. TTA takes startups to the global arena by exhibiting virtual pavilions at internationally renowned exhibitions such as CES and Viva Tech. In addition, through a network built by the TTA Silicon Valley office and TTA’s international accelerator partners, TTA will be able to provide start-up connections with foreign investors, potential buyers and business partners through virtual conferences, expanding the market and funding. You can continue to thrive in your procurement and business activities. ..

