Gagne’s story reveals some of the best writings of Genshin Impact





Among the cast of characters larger than the real thing, Ganyu stands out as one of the most memorable ones of Genshin Impact.

Despite my bad history of rocky writing in some free play titles, I’ve never fainted during the Genshin Impact cutscene. From the beginning, the towering church of Mondostadt, the introduction to Riyue’s stunning beachfront, and the early confrontation with Stormteller’s powers of another world, nailed me to the details of every new story, big or small. did. If you give the cast a chance, Genshin Impact is a treasure trove of adorable and intricate characters full of plots and mysteries, and I’ve been crazy for months. And I understand that not everyone has time to work on every little side story, but I always recommend and praise Ganyus’s short story.

Ganyu is everything I want to be, and at the same time I want to be a caution story. There’s nothing about the Ganyus lifestyle we’re trying to emulate, but she praised it among her peers. She is a productive, talented, highly anxious secretary and messenger, Liyue Qixingone, Liyue’s most influential organization, and so on Teyvat. Thanks to her ability as a half-human, half-professional, Ganyu is thousands of years old and has served as a guide to humanity for centuries.

And that very mix, the cross between humans and proficients, sends Ganyu into a spiral in the side story of her Genshin Impact. Adepts tend to be far from the land where humans wander, but Gagne himself lives in it. In a little question, if you mess around and make a mistake, Mihoyo gently reveals that over time, these interiors are suffering from the feeling of being misplaced and misunderstood.

But Ganyu beats it all. Early in the main quest line of Genshin Impact, interacting with her reveals that there is something small that is always biting her. She is a relentlessly worried friend and somehow always a few seconds from the breakdown, but keeps it together to see another day, or even thousands of years in the case of Ganus.

When she meets Ganyu at Sinae Unicornis, the first act of her chapter, her definite girlfriend is beginning to crumble. Everything starts with a desperate search for a girl like a goat, as she seems to have abandoned her post at work and the other secretaries seem to be lost without her. Ask travelers if they can find Ganyu and take it home because they can’t handle Ganyus workloads. It’s a frustrating human moment, and while concerns about Ganyus being there are clear, the trio is ultimately more interested in workloads than where she escapes.

When she finally found Ganyu, she hid herself in a house in the Jueyun Karste Mountains of Adept. Gagne reveals that she doesn’t feel particularly welcome everywhere, and it’s clear that her painful grind has been sacrificed. After going back and forth several times, the traveler persuaded her to return to Riyue and be in humans again, and I felt the pain of not knowing whether it was right or wrong. After all, Ganyu looks unhappy in both places and deserves the challenge of living for himself.

Later, when a revelation struck her that she was a little more hungry for freedom, her chances of living a life she had never experienced, even after thousands of years, were bittersweet and a shell of hope promised herself. I hope you will protect me. Gagne wants to be a traveler, not dominated by their commitments and work, but that’s not the front line she continues to do.

In a game of cast larger than the real thing, full of mystery and magic, Ganyu is painful for many of us. Even after spending countless lives, she couldn’t find time to love herself or take care of her gagne. We’re not that long, and the older I get, the more I hope to be a little worried about how productive or successful people see me. I want to be a ganyu, but I don’t want to be a ganyu. If her moments are the best of Genshin Impact and you can only spend time on some of its long side quests, make time for at least Liyue Qixing’s tragic and respectable secretary.

