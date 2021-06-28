Google Fiber TV upgrade brings Google Wifi and Chromecast to Google TV





Almost 10 years after Google launched its Fiber TV service, it’s been a long time since Google Fiber Internet debuted. Google is currently moving towards “upgrading” the FiberTV experience. This is the same as pouring old FiberTV services, features, and devices. But that upgrade won’t happen without interruption, and as always, Google is pushing it for something good. You can use free Google Wifi, free Chromecast, Google TV or pay for the service yourself in exchange for the old Fiber TV box and high price.

Google hasn’t paid much attention to fiber TVs in the last few years, so it’s not really surprising to have virtually abolished fiber TVs what it is. This upgrade offer is giving up on your home fiber TV box. Instead, you can get a Chromecast with Google TV on all of them.

Google has also replaced the router with Google Wifi mesh, but I’m not sure if I can use my mesh router with a better mesh router. In any case, it’s changing the way FiberTV works, not only on the device, but also in the way subscribers access content.

Fiber TV subscribers to upgrade no longer have to pay the fairly high $ 150 / month fee, but they also have to subscribe to live TV services individually. Google has partnered with YouTube TV, FuboTV, Philo, Sling and more, each with its own subscription hierarchy and features. This also means that unlike older fiber TVs, when it comes to DVR capabilities, they rely on what these services offer and often incur additional charges.

This Fiber TV Upgrade Program This is Google’s latest step away from offering live TV services directly. Chromecast with Google TV certainly makes a big difference in what you can do compared to the Fiber TV box, such as access to Stadia game streaming. However, this is also a departure from the original concepts behind Fiber TV, Google Fiber and Google TV.

