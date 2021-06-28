Samsung Innovation Campus Story-Samsung Global Newsroom





Samsung Electronics operates a variety of technology-based educational programs to develop young talents who can lead the future of society. One of these programs is Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC). It helps young people around the world learn about key technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), prepare them and provide opportunities. In their career.

SIC provides 240 hours of education on key information and communication technology (ICT) for young people between the ages of 18 and 25, as well as young people who are currently looking for jobs. This program provides practical skills to help young people improve their abilities and then find suitable jobs for these abilities.

SIC currently operates in 23 countries around the world, and as of 2020, approximately 160,000 students are enrolled in the SIC program. SamsungGlobalNewsroom is the experience of SIC and the achievements it can accompany.

Development of smart pill dispensers using IoT technology: Russian SIC Vladimir

Since 2014, Samsung Electronics has provided Samsung IT School for high school students in Russia and Samsung IT Academy for university students. Based on the educational know-how and successful operation of these programs, SIC was established in 2019.

Vladimir, a SIC graduate, has developed a pill dispenser called autopills based on the knowledge gained while studying at SIC. It is a smart device that automatically dispenses the appropriate amount of medicine according to a set schedule.

Vladimir has long believed in how beneficial it would be to have a device that automatically distributes tablets for everyday use. I was also very interested in IoT solutions. After taking an IoT class at SIC, I applied an IoT solution to a 3D printed prototype to develop Autopill.

SIC has provided Vladimir with the right opportunity to develop this smart device designed to solve the problems that occur frequently in everyday life. After laying the groundwork through SIC’s IoT education course, conducting consumer surveys, and going through a process of trial and error, his solution Autopill was born. Vladimir then won the Samsung Innovation Campus Grand Prix in 2020 for his smart solutions.

Thanks to SIC, we have been able to develop the technology that everyday users really want, and have learned to observe and understand the technology from different perspectives, says Vladimir. He is currently completing his education program, but he continues to develop Autopill, partly with supporting SIC students as a mentor. My next goal is to upgrade the smart pill dispenser Autopill to be part of the Smart Things Home Solution.

Solving Water Scarcity Problems with IoT Technology: Turkish SIC Student 3W Project

To tackle the water scarcity problem in Turkey, four college students, Asli and Ouzhan from Boazii University, Bilge from Marmara University, and Mert from Dou University, came together to solve the problem.

These four college students learned that Turkey’s household water use accounts for 11% of the country’s total water use, and decided to develop the Watch Water & World (3W) project. The 3W project is a system that allows users to participate in the process of turning water into a game and saving. The 3W project also comes with a smart water meter feature powered by IoT technology to help users track water usage and easily access water bills and payment history to save water usage. Can be motivated by.

SIC played a major role in the establishment of the 3W project. According to Asli, thanks to the classes I took at SIC, I was able to get information about IoT technology in a short amount of time. I majored in computer science, but she added that the ability to develop IoT prototypes in such a short amount of time was due to the growth of features granted by SIC. It was very rewarding as everyone on the team was able to ponder the issues in our community while working on this project.

Establish an IT startup and start a new life: Araya, SIC, Spain

Some of the SIC courses offered in Spain focus on developing female IT talent. As a result, as of 2020, a total of 2,300 female SIC graduates are IT experts.

Aratani is one of the entrepreneurs who built a career in the ICT field through the SIC program. Formerly a financial manager at a consulting firm, Araya came to SIC with the desire to learn more about the IT and telecommunications industry. She started the course without any software background, but with dedication and patience she successfully completed a challenging nine-month program before deciding to change her career path. , Established AI Startup.

SIC was an opportunity to dive into the field of ICT and a shortcut to developing practical skills, Aratani said. She is currently the coordinator of SIC, actively supporting other aspiring female IT professionals. The unique advantage of SIC is that even non-developers have a wealth of knowledge that can be applied in a variety of areas such as design, marketing and finance. As long as you don’t limit the amount you can achieve, SIC is a program that can do what you want.

Samsung continues to grow SIC so that more young people from more countries around the world can develop ICT capabilities. This year, SIC plans to provide education to more than 30,000 students in 28 countries. SIC is also currently working on the development of a big data curriculum. This curriculum has been made available to students since 2022.

Under a company that embraces the CSR vision of Together for Tomorrow! Samsung enables people and continues to support future generations to reach their full potential and make positive changes for everyone through education and support.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos