Game Inbox: Will Battlefield 2042 beat this year’s Call of Duty?

Monday's inbox isn't convinced by the lack of multiplayer in the Guardians of the Galaxy, as one reader admits that he doesn't like Sonic the Hedgehog.

For military rivals, what if Battlefield 2042 is bigger than this year’s Call of Duty? EA has dreamed of it for years, but COD has been a no-show so far, and everyone seems pretty ok about returning to a World War II setting.

The EA has already hinted that they’re making the equivalent of Warzone, but does defeating Call Of Duty mean they’re trying to turn paid games into an annual sequel? How does Call of Duty react? If I try to copy Battlefield, will it be set in the near future? Want to add more vehicles and bigger maps?

I think Battlefield and Call of Duty, not Microsoft or Sony, are the best examples of the two rivals holding the other. Call of Duty has been calling for the past few years as far as Im is concerned, while Battlefield has such obvious alternatives that it can escape in substandard games like Battlefield 5. I could not do it.

You may not get both in the same year, but I hope both will be good this year and even better next year.Iceman

Can you say that you’ve never liked Sonic the Hedgehog against the lonely voice trend and don’t know how long it lasted? Maybe I need to be there at the time, but I hate how you can’t see far enough to go back to play a megadrive game and tell you where you’re going or avoid sudden obstacles is.

The level design style is also really exciting. It’s not linear, it’s not an open world (or whatever you technically call it) and it seems to me the worst of both possible worlds. It’s not fun to get lost and confused in a game where running fast should be everything. You have to give up halfway when you realize that there is a particular time limit and there is no way to reach the end. Then why bother?

Sure I’m wrong, but I’ve never heard anyone else say something similar, so I just wanted to say my work. For me, modern sonic games, which are garbage, make little difference. Colbat34

Common complaints First and foremost, if the makers of this game think it’s acceptable to sell such a game, it’s not worth $ 5, it’s buggy, and the gameplay is absolutely terrible. If it’s okay to make this game worked for me, I’ll fire them.

And they tried to beat us, mentioning more gomi on their cheeks that they wanted to try. Don’t think so, the last time I bought one of their games. In fact, I want to get my money back. It would be great if they did as much work in making their games as they did their videos. But they don’t, so it’s free from me.Anon

With no explanation, there is already evidence that the Guardians of the Galaxy was originally supposed to be a multiplayer game, just a week after it was announced. Over time, there’s probably more to come, but it’s strange to be able to control Starlords. He really doesn’t even have the power, is he just flying and having a gun? I mean he’s cool and everything, but it seems really strange that others just stand there and can’t play with them.

At the very least, why not switch the control to the other one and leave it as single player? You can do it with the Marvel Ultimate Alliance and the game is on a much lower budget than this seems to be. If you always had the ability to control other characters, why remove them just because you abandoned multiplayer? This doesn’t make sense to me and I wouldn’t even consider buying it until the developer gave me a proper explanation.

My first apocalypse has played persona games, but I really liked the trailer for E3 Nintendo Direct’s Shin Megami Tensei 5. The protagonist’s design turns out to be nice and pretty low-tech, but I like the mix of persona-style stylishness and post-apocalyptic themes that look like those of MegaTens.

If it is well reviewed, I’m definitely interested in trying out the game. I wanted to be with the remaster of Shin Megami Tensei 3, but now it seems too old and uninteresting. Considering the issues last year or so, I thought Nintendo Direct was pretty good overall. I’m thinking of trying Advanced Wars as well.Punky hamster

Super Astro Robot Brothers That’s probably not what’s happening, but when someone else read about PlayStation All-Star Battle Royale, did you think of Insomniac making a melee-based game? I’m sure there’s no direct sequel (the name won’t fly anymore!), But the PlayStation idea of ​​the Super Smash Bros. equivalent is just too fascinating to me.

After all, if you’re trying to push monopoly as a big selling point for your console, what’s a better way than a game with them all? Not sure if the best way to do that is with a fighter? It doesn’t often work in action role-playing games either. So who wants to see Erie fight alongside Ratchet & Crank?

The free AstroBot game was able to include everything in one game, even with a cameo appearance in the background. I think it will double the sequel. This time you may be able to control them. There’s a clear reason Sony continued to play Team Asobi, and I wouldn’t be surprised if that was their idea.kettle

No one (except one) can do anything better. It’s interesting to read the Quake Anniversary discussion. I played a bit of the previous ones and never owned them, but there was a game at Dreamcast’s Quake 3 Arena!

The time spent on multiplayer shooters is probably second only to Golden Eye 007 of that era. For me and my peers, the whole setup had just a great balance, and importantly, all of us were able to win.Favorite diamond

No rush was eagerly expecting a review of Mario Golf Super Rush. Especially when reviews start to appear elsewhere and many aren’t impressed. Currently, it’s 75 for both OpenCritic and Metacritic, which is by no means terrible, but it’s the lowest rated Mario Golf ever. I bought Mario Tennis Aces at launch (when I checked the states, it was 2018, not last year), but I found it to be in short supply. It’s ridiculous not to be able to play a traditional five-set tennis match. Underneath Nintendo’s aesthetics, I think a lot of people loved older versions of Mario sports games because there were serious games that nailed the feel of sports. I think it’s still there, but choke on powershots, party games, and story mode.

I remember reading that Nintendo referred to Paper Mario: The Origami Kings’ new battle system (which was pretty bad) and only greened games that offered new ideas that I think. Without Nintendo, you wouldn’t be able to update an older version with improved visuals, but I would like to get an updated version of Toadstool Tour.Matt PS. I also wanted to answer questions from readers. Zelda: I had an idea about Skyward Sword. We expect a lot of critical reviews next month, which is far from the general reaction when the game was first released on the Wii. Since then, there’s the Breath of the Wild, and the Skyward Sword isn’t as good as it is, but I think it’s still a great game. Dungeons are some of the best in the franchise. I think anything less than 8 is very unfair. If you have never played it, I highly recommend it. Don’t expect Breath of the Wild.

GC: If you compare the Metacritic scores of N64 games over the age of 20 with GameCube games, you won’t get anything. Water plays Super Rush more than any previous Mario Golf title.

Inbox too-rans Fallout 4 wasn’t a great game, but it did have a great soundtrack. I think it definitely deserves mention.Russell

So, if Sony owns Bloodborne rights, does that mean it can create a sequel without FromSoftware? Like how they get someone else to remake Demon’s Souls? Burr-Burr

GC: Probably so. Unless there are some unusual little prints in the deal they had for the first one.

This week’s HotTopicOn Wednesday is just in the middle of the year, so I’d like to know what I think is the best game of 2021 so far for this weekend’s Inbox.

The game must be a new release this year, so it’s not just the one that happened to be playing since last year. How many 2021 games did you buy this year in total? And how much do you think publishers have addressed the issues caused by the pandemic?

Did you generally buy more or less games this year, whether they are new or not, and are you already planning to get them in the second half of 2021?

