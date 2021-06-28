Less than 15% of Google Play fees offered for Wear OS and Android Auto integration





Google is proposing to reduce the Google Play fee rate if Android app developers agree to add integrations for Google platforms such as Wear OS and Android Auto into their apps.

Similar to Apple’s App Store, Google charges a 30% commission for transactions on the Google Play Store. We’ve already announced one program to reduce the cost of some developers, but we’re introducing a second program that can make larger app changes more permanent.

Google, called the Play Media Experience Program, wants to encourage Android app developers to support not only smartphones, but other platforms, especially those managed by Google. This includes running different categories of apps on other Google platforms.

For example, video apps need to enable integration with Android TV, Google TV, and Google Cast to complete playback and login integration between devices. Audio apps need to be integrated with WearOS, Android Auto, Android TV, and Google Cast.

Finally, the reading app should include tablets and foldable optimizations, Wear OS and Android Auto for audiobooks, and Google’s Entertainment Space detection platform.

Apps should also provide a good user experience with a high rating on Google Play, keep their developer accounts in good shape, and provide other additional requirements depending on the type of app they create. Also, your app must achieve at least 100,000 active installs each month on Google Play to qualify.

In exchange for meeting the criteria, developers are said to benefit from “additional discovery and engagement opportunities between devices” and a 30% to 15% reduction in fees.

This isn’t the only program Google runs to reduce fees. In a program that follows the same policy as Apple’s initiative, Google will reduce commissions to 15% and then up to 30% for the first $ 1 million that the app makes annual revenue.

The new program can be beneficial for large, established apps, with 15% applying over the first $ 1 million, making it an attractive offer for some developers. ..

It’s not yet clear if Apple will offer developers its own counter-proposals for its own ecosystem. Given that the App Store is under constant attention and scrutiny for fees, it’s possible that Apple could implement something similar for developers within its own ecosystem.

