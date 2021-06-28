Google may have to work well with the W3C in the privacy sandbox, thanks to its role as a referee for the UK antitrust authorities





Now that the British antitrust authorities have come to the rescue, it will all be different.

At the very least, James Rosewell, CEO and co-founder of 51 Degrees, a small advertising technology fish in a Google-controlled pond, is expected to play a role in Google-led processes by the country’s competition watchdog. Now that I am, I hope it will happen. In the development of cookieless tracking and targeting technology.

The World Wide Web Consortium, an international web standards agency also known as W3C, hosts a privacy sandbox initiative to develop tracking, ad targeting, and measurement methods that replace third-party cookie-based approaches. However, Google is driving an initiative, which was developed in connection with the currently postponed plan to disable third-party cookies in popular Chrome browsers. And advertising technology providers like Rosewell feel that Google’s involvement has unfairly overturned the privacy sandbox process in managing digital advertising giants.

However, the balance of power can change. The UK’s Competitive Markets Authority investigated the competitive impact of Google’s privacy sandbox proposal, and on June 11, government regulators announced that Google had agreed to encourage CMA’s participation in the initiative. Did. According to Rosewell, the involvement of CMA could make the privacy sandbox process more equitable. Rosewell also leads a small advocacy group of unnamed “20 shy people” called open-web marketers.

“CMA has power over Google,” Rosewell said. On behalf of open web marketers, he lobbyed government agencies and oversaw how Google rebuilt the technical foundations of how companies like him collect and use data for advertising. Actively participated in doing. “CMA’s involvement changes the dynamics of Google’s involvement with other industries, including the W3C,” Rosewell told Digiday, the agency “using football terminology to call fouls there and red. You can hand over the card. “

The “Major Investment” CMA may end the company’s investigation if it approves Google’s commitment to being more transparent, open and fair in its privacy sandbox initiative. As a result, Google’s decision to extend the deadline for removing third-party cookies announced on June 24 was partly due to pressure from government agencies. According to an analysis of Google’s privacy sandbox by CMA, “Some market participants said that Google’s stakeholders are restricted through the W3C and have a very technical nature, so it is by a third party. Participation in Google’s proposals and the possibility of research are limited. “

Google has promised CMA to take some action to avoid forcing the industry into new advertising technologies that benefit the business while harming others. If the CMA accepts these commitments, they will be mandated under court. One of those commitments: “Google will, at the request of the CMA, seek to promote CMA’s involvement in the discussion of privacy sandboxes at the World Wide Web Consortium or other forums.”

CMA Director Simeon Thornton said at a meeting on data privacy policies held by the Economic Center on June 17, regulators made a “heavy investment” to dedicate a privacy sand to people, including data scientists. He said he oversees Box’s efforts. Policy Research, a non-profit organization that studies issues affecting the European economy. “Under commitment, the CMA is closely involved in development, implementation and monitoring. [Privacy Sandbox] For example, a proposal that includes a design test. ”

The government welcomes the W3C, but some question their involvement

Still, according to W3C’s strategic leader and lawyer Wendy Seltzer, CMA has not yet dispatched diplomats to the W3C Group, which is developing privacy sandbox technology. For now, CMA appreciates Google’s commitment and welcomes stakeholder feedback on how it gets involved in the W3C process.

The W3C is not a government agency, but it has relationships with governments around the world. Its main mission is to serve as an international community of member organizations, full-time staff, and the “general public.” Selzer said: However, there are no signs that the W3C will give CMA any special influence in the final decision on privacy sandbox technology.

However, there are examples of government involvement in W3C standard development in the past. For example, the US Federal Trade Commission and the Article 29 Working Group, an independent European privacy organization, participated in the development of the Do Not Tracktech standard. But so far, there doesn’t seem to be an Improving Web Advertising Business Group, a government member of the W3C Group that oversees the privacy sandbox effort.

The W3C has several governments and agencies representing the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and other countries. The UK Government, which is listed as “HM Government”, such as “Her Majesty’s”, is on the list along with the websites of several US government agencies. The consortium is also funded by government agencies such as the European Commission and the United States. Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

However, CMA’s involvement in the W3C, which does not allow public meetings, could be scrutinized, for example, by open government supporters. A privacy engineer who spoke on condition of anonymity said the fact that the W3C meeting excluded non-members and only the minutes of the meeting would later be used publicly was problematic. He said that if the CMA is involved in the W3C’s privacy sandbox process as part of Google’s surveillance, the consortium’s process must be a public process. .. “

