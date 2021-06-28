Agriculture gains innovative impetus with technical support: Tribune India





SS Chahar

Agriculture, a major component of the Indian economy, has undergone a major transformation from mere farm activity to a huge market-driven business. Agribusiness, which has emerged as a very promising segment with great opportunities to foster the coveted connection between farms and markets, has shown significant growth in recent decades in an open market environment. We have acquired a wide range of canvases covering businesses related to food production such as agriculture, agricultural machinery, seed supply, fertilizers, pesticides, irrigation equipment, distribution, processing, marketing, trade, wholesale and retail. India is one of the 15 major exporters of agricultural products in the world. Exports of critical agricultural products could reach $ 60 billion by 2022, according to a report released in March this year by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Traditionally an agricultural country, India is accelerating recent advances in the agribusiness sector to take advantage of its unique competitive advantage. It can be better achieved by giving a practical form to innovative ideas and applications of information and communication technology.

Startups are recognized around the world as the first step towards revolutionary change in many areas. Startups have creativity and innovation as key factors. These were introduced in India almost 30 years ago, but were adopted at the beginning of this century. Various reports place India next to the United States and the United Kingdom across technology-driven start-ups. Startup India, a flagship scheme launched by the Government of India in 2016, promotes entrepreneurship, promotes innovation, strengthens the startup ecosystem, and helps engineers become job seekers rather than job seekers. The purpose is to do. By February 24, 2021, 44,534 startups had been registered by the Department of Industrial Internal Trade Promotion (DPIIT), released in Parliament. Adopting Agricultural Technology (Agritech) and Utilizing Next Implementation Generation technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Software as a Service (SaaS) cover the entire scope of traditional agricultural practices. We can provide solutions to a large number of problems.

Farmers adopt groupism to expand market ties, engage in technical solutions, research partners, policymaking, and provide a wide range of support and network services for rapid access to modern and science. There is an urgent need to create awareness and motivation. Progress, strengthening dissemination activities, closing knowledge gaps for better profits. This allows agricultural technology start-ups to make significant contributions to minimizing stress in Indian agriculture. In a small, densely populated, owner-controlled agricultural system, agribusiness pays less to farmers and processors. Agritech start-ups eliminate domestic market informatics, enhance scalability, traceability and transparency of the agri-value chain, and set up an integrated value chain for end-to-end technology that covers production processing and distribution. Can be built.

Agricultural technology start-ups are also looking at areas such as developing farm-specific data-driven diagnostics to check soil and crop health and collecting real-time data on field crop pests and diseases with image recognition technology. I have. Rental of farm equipment is an area where input costs are likely to be reduced, as modern farm equipment is not affordable for the average farmer. Agricultural service start-ups have a wide range to organize farmer groups and make various resources available to poor farmers in a timely manner. So far, money has flowed mostly in cash in agriculture. Direct profit transfer (DBT) mode of payment of agricultural products to farmers is a major step towards changes in agricultural financial management. This shift gives FinTech start-ups the opportunity to digitize payments with farmers through a variety of account-linked gateways, creating a credit profile system for funders and loans and exploiting them. It will replace the traditional financing system. Apart from some market-linked models, agricultural technology start-ups can play a vital role in promoting IoT implementation for farmers, smart, high-tech, precision agriculture and automated farming technologies, thereby efficiency. And improve productivity levels.

Government scheme

In addition to Startup India, Atal Innovation Mission, NewGen Innovation, and Entrepreneurship Development Centres, Venture Capital Assistance, promoted by the Small Farmers’ Agri-business Consortium, is a government scheme to support these initiatives. There are several promising paths to pursue under the Union Ministry of Agriculture, Farmers and Welfare’s “Agriculture Grand Challenge” plan, to become a frontier technology agritech startup such as rapid grading solutions under eNAM and handling large quantities of produce. We provide incubation support. Rapid e-soil testing, connecting food processors and farmers through e-market locations, disseminating information to the last miles, reliable village-level yield estimation modeling, web-based spatial determination support systems, fresh food Extended shelf life, adultization of technically detected foods, availability of inputs in direct and online modes, technical solutions for paddy transplantation and alternative use of its straw, alternatives to the use of toxic pesticides, and Affordable, accessible and easy-to-use technology, products or services to increase agriculture Productivity in Indian agriculture.

According to a report by the National Association of Software and Services Corporation (NASSCOM), approximately 450 registered agricultural technology startups grew at a rate of 25% in 2019. The number of such startups has grown to nearly 600, accounting for about 1 percent of potential market opportunities, according to a February 2021 report by FICCI-PwC. Punjab-based agricultural technology start-ups improve produce quality, cost optimization, food traceability, convert paddy stubble into fuel pellets, and manage dairy farms, including cow face recognition. We are working on digital solutions that enable higher access to better technologies for. Recognized at the global level.

PPP mode

Public-private partnerships in the agricultural value chain are laying the foundation for start-ups as they can improve decision making and streamline DBTs and subsidies. Financing, relevant experience, interpretation of basic data, proper planning and implementation of unique ideas, effective management, mutually beneficial transactions between stakeholders and traditional farmers, etc. are all for the success of a startup. It is part of an important element. There are promising growth trends for supply chains, financial and related solutions, infrastructure development, farm data analytics, and information platforms. However, areas such as AI-based smart solutions, increasing use of new technologies such as robotics and drones, and advanced farm analytics are still awaiting the attention of pioneering entrepreneurs. A robust policy framework is needed to grow and establish an agricultural technology startup ecosystem.

India is heading towards becoming the most populous country by 2027. According to age group statistics, it is expected to be the youngest country. To maintain its position as the largest job creation sector, the demographic dividend must be reaped by agriculture. Agritech start-ups have the potential to support this contribution.

The author is a former VC at Maharana Pratap Agricultural Technology University in Udaipur.

