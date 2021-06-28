All-electric Volvo XC90 benefits from LiDAR technology





Volvo has confirmed that the next-generation XC90 SUV will come with at least one all-electric option and will be equipped with a state-of-the-art LiDAR sensor.

LiDAR stands for “Light Detection and Distance Measurement” or “Laser Imaging, Detection, Distance Measurement” and is the next step in autonomous driving technology. This allows for better and more accurate obstacle detection and ultimately more powerful autonomy.

The hardware is backed by a high-tech computer developed by Nvidia. All of these work with Volvos’ existing active safety packages.

Supply

Everything that Volvo’s new glossy sensor can monitor.

Volvo Cars has been, and has always been, a leader in safety. Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson states that this defines the next level of vehicle safety. With this hardware as standard equipment, you can continually improve your aerial safety features and introduce highly automated driving systems to enhance your safety leadership.

Volvo said the technology will mature over time, become more capable, and allow cars to support and improve the capabilities of human drivers in situations where safety is important. This means a wireless update.

Read more: * Next Volvo XC60 will officially become an electric vehicle * Sunday drive: Volvo XC90 T6 inscription * Volvo will start manufacturing self-driving cars by 2022

Previous generation technologies relied heavily on alerting drivers about potential imminent threats, but over time, this new safety technology will increasingly intervene as needed to prevent collisions. Probably, the car maker added.

Nile Bijou / Staff

The next-generation XC90 is fully electric and fully LiDAR-powered.

To debut in 2022, we will debut with the new XC90. The system also includes a backup hardware system for key functions such as steering and braking, enabling unsupervised autonomous driving when the underlying software and various laws are ready.

Volvo doesn’t share any other details about the new SUV, but we know that the all-electric XC60 will be added in 2024. car. Both companies are aiming to start operations in 2022, which is powered by clean energy and is expected to employ about 3,000 people.

Little is known about the Electric XC60, but with the exception of the powertrain and some sophisticated Swedish styling, it’s safe to come with a lot of technology, great proof of safety, and more sustainability efforts. Can be guessed. You can safely assume that the same applies to the XC90.

Volvo has promised to convert 50% of its sales to electricity by 2025, before all vehicles will be fully electric by 2030.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos