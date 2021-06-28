French government brings Apple to court on “abuse” business practices against startups-Technology News, Firstpost





Agence France-Presse-Presse June 28, 2021 10:10:14 AM

A court in Paris will hear a lawsuit against the French government-backed Apple in September, alleging that US tech giants are using abusive business practices against start-ups, according to one source.

A lawsuit filed by the French competition and fraud prevention agency in the name of Finance Minister Bruno Le Mer in 2018 calls for a suspension of practice and a fine of € 2 million ($ 2.4 million), sources said. It was. French Business Daily Rezecoe.

The proceedings followed a three-year investigation by a competition and fraud prevention agency and a recent complaint by France Digitale, an association of French technology start-ups.

The Paris Commercial Court set a trial date on September 17, sources said.

The competition and fraud prevention agency contacted by AFP only confirmed that legal proceedings were underway.

Le Maire complained in 2018 that a French startup selling apps to Apple and Google was priced by a tech giant and unilaterally changing contracts.

“Three months before the EU’s president of France, the outcome of the proceedings will be historic,” said Nicholas Bryen, chairman of the European startup network, which groups all the federations of 24 European countries.

“We have evidence that Apple has been convicted of violating existing legislation, or that Apple has slipped through a crack and does not allow existing legislation to regulate systematic platforms,” ​​Brien said. Told AFP.

Such a ruling would provide a great boost to efforts to put teeth into digital market law.

The EU is currently rewriting the rules of the game for tech giants with the Digital Markets Act and its accompanying law, the Digital Services Act.

The goal is to set special rules on a systematic platform, or “gatekeeper,” to protect consumers, businesses, and potential rivals from overwhelming market power.

Brien said the terms and conditions that Apple imposes on app developers to reach customers through the App Store are in favor of Apple.

He said the court wanted Apple to force Apple to rewrite the terms and conditions of the app publisher.

“It’s time to open up the straitjacket,” Brien said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos