How to think hard about innovation

You need to be careful about innovation. Failure rates are often in the 90% range. We have already learned a lot about a more successful approach from the Amazons PR / FAQ and Curt Carlsons NABC developed at SRI International.

Another interesting contribution comes from the 2016 book “Jobs to be Done: Theoryto Practice” by Anthony Ulwick. After reading Christensens’s book, The Innovators Dilemma (2003), which lyrically talked about the work to be done by McDonald’s milkshakes, I didn’t pay much attention to writing the work to do. For me, Job-To-Be-Done is clunky and misses the thrill of real innovation. But in retrospect, I found the Ulwicks book interesting. Especially when translating the work to be done as a function and starting to systematically think about the components of innovation.

Ulwick strictly divides the potential needs of customers into (a) features: the work to be done and (b) the desired outcomes associated with those features.

The function is:

Core function

Related features

Emotional and social function

Features related to the purchasing and consumption chain

From there, you can measure the perceived results of users and buyers associated with these various features.

According to Ulwick, the work to be done describes the overall task the customer is trying to perform. The result is a metric that customers use to measure success and value while a job is running. There is a maximum of 50 or more sets of desirable result statements for each job in the feature and consumption chain. For complex settings such as healthcare, hundreds of different outcomes can occur because different segments of customers and users have different views on both importance and success.

Ulwicks’ book provides a framework for the needs you need to work on, revealing the complexity that comes with understanding all the needs of the market.

A strict distinction between features and outcomes allows us to investigate both the outcomes that our customers perceive from the product and the importance of each outcome. Surveys usually show considerable variability among customers. Some needs are not well served, while others are over. So it doesn’t matter to these customers. But there are also surprising duplications. Some large companies have the same priorities as small businesses for certain outcomes.

Ulwick also said that production company staff often have an incomplete understanding of how customers value the different outcomes of the products and services they offer. .. Only by systematically asking customers can a company know what is really happening. It is an important insight in itself.

Ulwick also points out some interesting points about functions and results when they are defined this way.

First, the function, Job-To-Be-Done, is stable. It does not change over time. Its means of delivery or changing technology. For example, consider the music industry. Over the years, people have used many products to help them listen to music. (Work to do). Its core functionality remains unchanged.

Second, there are no geographical boundaries in duties. Listening to music is the same function in Stanford as in Uzbekistan. Ratings may vary, but functionality is the same.

Third, the work to be done is not tied to the solution. Whether your company offers products, software, or services does not matter to your future work. The job itself has no solution boundaries.

Ulwick gives some compelling examples, especially for existing products. Investigate (potential) customers as they may not even know what you are talking about or how the final product will feel in real life if the product does not yet exist Is obviously not easy. Ulwick gives an example (Bosch) in which a company uses a methodology to enter a market in which it is not yet active.

But even in new areas, the long-standing problem of making a more rigorous distinction between features and results, and explaining both in detail, makes a clear distinction between what the customer wants and what the customer really needs. It may be possible to solve it. ..

Ulwick’s approach also offers the possibility of quantifying needs and wants in a rigorous way. Innovating without data is “flying blindly,” he says. He claims that his approach has a success rate of 86%. This seems to be related to the innovation of existing products, not completely new products.

Ulwicks, working on innovation, has a great article on Wikipedia’s performance-driven innovation. There are also two interesting conversations here and here between Ulwick and Rita Gunther McGrath, a Colombian professor and leader in innovation. Worth a look.

