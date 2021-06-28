The best thing to do after defeating the game





It can be a bittersweet experience to spend hours completing a complete Mass Effect Legendary Edition playthrough with characters and stories. The Mass Effect trilogy is a fairly long and epic story about the battle with Commander Shepard’s Reapers. When players choose the Mass Effect 3 ending and experience the epilogue, they may not feel that their exploration of the galaxy and beyond is complete. Thankfully, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a radical RPG series with many possible choices and results, and it’s a big one. When the end credit rolls back, play the value.

Some players may want to spend time creating new shepherds and going through Mass Effect Legendary Edition again to make new choices. Others may want to return to their favorite missions or look for new missions that they may have missed first. Yet others may be ready for new challenges with similar gameplay, tones, and mechanics. Once you have completed the trilogy run, all of these and more are possible. Here are some of the best things players can do after defeating Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Best thing to do after defeating Mass Effect Legendary Edition

After defeating Mass Effect Legendary Edition, players can quickly dive in with different options, replay as the same character to get special bonuses, catch what they miss, do achievement hunting, and more. You can try the game.

Play again with different gender, class, morals, and romance

After defeating Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the obvious thing players should do is create a new Commander Shepard to test the reproducibility of the game. With so many choices for players in the three games in the series, you can replay the trilogy from a new perspective by playing again with gender, class, moral integrity, difficulty, romance, and even ending choices. You can experience it. .. Players can see how to make the opposite choice, such as leaving other teammates in Virmire or destroying or maintaining a collector’s base to influence or change the story.

Play Mass Effect: Andromeda

Although not a direct sequel to the original Mass Effect trilogy, Mass Effect: Andromeda takes place in the same universe as the original series. Players act as riders and explore the Andromeda Galaxy in search of new planets for humans to start colonies. Despite the natural criticism of bugs and the release of less exciting characters, updates and time have allowed fans of the series to revisit Mass Effect: Andromeda after completing the Mass Effect Legendary Edition for a fresh look. I came to get it.

Play the original trilogy

If the player still has an older console or game, you can play the original Mass Effect series and compare the differences with the Legendary Edition. The developers have done everything they can to maintain the fidelity of the original Mass Effect Legendary Edition series, but with many changes, players may want to relive the old games and mechanics for nostalgia. Maybe.

Complete achievements and side missions

Mass Effect Legendary Edition comes with multiple new achievements and trophies to unlock and requires multiple playthroughs to complete. Players who want to achieve all possible achievements should consider playing again on the new difficulty level, starting romance in all three games, and paying special attention to DLC missions.

Mass Effect 2 allows players to return to the game after completing their last mission to complete time-insensitive side missions. If a player misses a side mission in Mass Effect 3 or Mass Effect 1, you need to be careful to check them in subsequent playthroughs to experience everything the galaxy offers.

Try New Game +

Both Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 include a kind of New Game Plus mode. Players can start a new game with the same Commander Shepard and retain some of the special rare minerals, credits, gear and power, as well as unique bonuses such as Mass Effect 3’s special bonus at Liara’s Intel terminal. Can be obtained.

Check out another BioWare game

BioWare is well known for creating RPGs with deep characters, intriguing plots, heartfelt romance, and meaningful decisions. Fans of Mass Effect can also enjoy other games such as the Dragon Age series, Jade Empire, and Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S.

