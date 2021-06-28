Lenovo announces Smart Clock 2 features, design and more





Lenovo has quietly announced the upcoming Smart Clock 2. The product page was uploaded to Lenovo’s official website without announcement.

According to TechRadar, Smart Clock 2 is the second generation successor to the previous Google-powered Smart Clock.

Smart Clock 2 is currently listed as “coming soon”.

The quiet announcement of the brand’s latest smart clock follows a series of new products recently launched or announced by Lenovo. This includes the Legion Phone Duel 2 and ThinkPad X1 Extreme.

Features and design of Lenovo Smart Clock 2

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 has a new set of features and designs that separate it from its predecessor. Here’s what users can expect from future products:

Google-Powered System-Lenovo Smart Clock 2 aims to be a daily assistant that you can put on your nightstand or wherever you think you need it. This allows users to control up to 50,000 compatible devices by voice or touch.

Privacy-The mute button can be toggled. The smart clock does not have a camera.

Better Audio-Users who want to listen to music and podcasts can do that with the Lenovo Smart Clock 2. According to the product page, this product is equipped with a front firing 3W speaker for “clearer vocals and better tone”.

Intercom Features-Lenovo Smart Clock 2 can be used as an intercom by connecting it to other speakers or devices in your home.

4 “Touch screen-Equipped with a 4” touch screen that displays important information such as time and weather. It can also be used to display photos.

“Good night” routine-With one command, you can turn off the lights, lock the door, and much more.

Built-in Nightlight-This feature is only accessible when the device is docked.

Read also: Discover interesting smart homes at CES 2019

Technical specifications of smart clock 2

(Photo: Lenovo’s official web page)

Key technical specifications for Smart Clock 2 include the MediaTek MT8167S processor, 4-inch LCD IPS touchscreen display, 1GB RAM and 8GB flash memory.

The exterior material uses a soft touch fabric that is available in three colors: Abyss Blue, Heather Gray, and Shadow Black.

Buttons and switches available on the device include a microphone mute toggle and a switch that allows the user to turn the device up and down.

Predecessor: Lenovo Smart Clock

First-generation smart clocks basically work the same as their successors. Users can ask any question just by starting with “Hey Google”. It can also be used as a nightlight and as a device for controlling smart homes.

It features an Amlogic A113X processor, a Linux operating system, 512 MB memory, a 512 MB flash hard drive, and a 4-inch LED display.

Lenovo offers a one-year warranty and sets the smart clock price at $ 49.99 on its website.

Related article: The best smart watch with Google Assistant and Alexa

This article is owned by TechTimes

Isabella James Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos