Details of privacy and data security in Google Workspace





Google recently announced the next evolution of Google Workspace, including new security and privacy features that enable users to take advantage of trusted cloud-native collaboration.

In this interview with Help Net Security, Karthik Lakshminarayanan, Senior Director of Google Workspace Security, talks about new features and Google’s purpose to help teams safely navigate hybrid workplace challenges and opportunities.

The hybrid work environment provides an evolving context for a variety of attacks. How does Google Workspace help the safety of remote employees?

Security has always been a top priority at Google, and as hybrid work has become the norm for many employees, it’s becoming increasingly important to strengthen this foundation in Google Workspace.

Recently, we announced some new security and privacy features in Google Workspace. This includes client-side encryption, drive and drive label trust rules, drive phishing and enhanced malware protection.

These new innovations aim to ensure that employee and company data is protected to enable Google customers to achieve the full capabilities of trusted cloud-native collaboration.

It also facilitates our long-standing mission to protect and protect collaborations anytime, anywhere, and shows how millions of organizations have helped navigate the challenges and opportunities of emerging work models. I will.

Consider registering for Google’s Advanced Protection Program (APP). Even if people participating in the program are repeatedly targeted, phishing has not yet been successful.

Create client-side encrypted documents, spreadsheets, slide files

One of the biggest features added to Google Workspace is client-side encryption, but what does that mean for customers?

Client-side encryption helps customers increase data confidentiality while meeting a wide range of data sovereignty and compliance requirements.

Gives the browser full control over the encryption key and unprecedented collaboration experience for encrypted content.

Data is encrypted before it’s sent to Google, so it’s encrypted with a key that customers have full and direct control over, so sensitive and regulated data such as intellectual property, medical records, and financial data can be retrieved from the cloud. Especially suitable for protecting and storing your privacy. Provider.

Set detailed sharing rules for organizational units and groups

Google Workspace administrators now have additional options when setting rules for driving trust and how to share files. What flexibility does this provide?

Sharing ideas and information is the center of credible collaboration, and hybrid work means working with more people inside and outside the organization.

Drive trust rules allow administrators to control how files are shared by enforcing restrictions that limit internal and external sharing. You can also set specific rules for organizational units and groups that target both My Drive and Shared Drive files, allowing for a finer-grained approach than applying a comprehensive policy to all users.

Centralized management

We’ve added more phishing and malware content protection to Google Drive. How do you deal with abusive content?

Our ML model is evolving to understand and filter new threats and continue to block more than 99.9% of spam, phishing and malware from reaching users.

If malicious content is found, the associated file is flagged so that only the administrator and file owner can view it. This prevents sharing and reduces the number of users who can be affected by malicious content.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos