Tecno Spark Go 2021 has been posted on Amazon. Released in India on July 1st

Karan Sharma 2462 reads Mumbai Published: June 28, 2021 11:12 am Tecno Spark Go 2021 will be posted on Amazon. Released in India on July 1st

The Tecno Spark Go 2021 will all be available in the Indian smartphone market, and the company has already announced its release on July 1st. The first day of July will be very exciting for us as many products will be released on the same day. Prior to the official launch event, the company put the phone on Amazon’s list, revealing some important information about future smartphones. The company has revealed almost everything about the Tecno Spark Go 2021, except for pricing. Let’s take a closer look.

Tecno Spark Go 2021 Confirmed specifications

Amazon’s landing page has confirmed that the handset will be available with a 6.52-inch HD + display and a dot notch design that supports front camera setups. The front also features a physical LED flash that makes it easy for users to take selfies and videos in the dark. Under the water drop notch, the Spark Go 2021 features an 8MP AI sensor for selfies and video calls.

It has been confirmed that the back of the smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel AI dual camera setup and an LED flash located in the upper left corner of the back panel. Under the hood, the handset has been found to run on a 5,000mAh high-capacity battery and has a fingerprint scanner on the back. The Tecno Spark Go 2021 will be a 4G phone and will be available in three color variations. What’s more, the company hasn’t revealed anything about future smartphone processors.

Pricing and other details for the Tecno Spark Go 2021 will be announced at 12:00 pm IST on July 1st. The company seems to be planning to launch the device only on Amazon without running a virtual launch event.

