Parliamentary Panel Summons Google, Facebook Officials About Platform Misuse | Latest News India





Parliamentary Standing Committee called on representatives of tech giant Google and social media company Facebook to appear before that on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. A committee led by Parliamentary leader Shashi Tharoor will hear the company’s views on how to protect citizens’ rights and prevent the abuse of social media.

This is 10 days after Twitter officials appeared in front of the panel to discuss new Indian IT rules and how to prevent platform misuse.

The discussion focused on the content uploaded by users of the microblogging platform and whether it respects local laws. Twitter, through counsel Ayushi Kapoor and public policy manager Shagufta Kamran, told the panel that it was following its own policies.

The committee then told the representatives that the land law was “best” and asked the company to obey them.

The conference was held in a dispute between Twitter and the Government of India over new IT rules. The government has demanded that the microblogging platform follow new rules that it states were created to protect its citizens. The feud has seen federal minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s Twitter account deactivated for some time.

Twitter has already lost legal protection in India when the government stripped its position as an intermediary. That is, Twitter is not considered a platform for hosting people’s tweets, but is responsible for editing the content.

Twitter is facing enthusiasm over removing the blue scale (verification badge) from the accounts of many leaders of Vice Presidents Venkaiah Naidu and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). I also received a notification from the Delhi police in the Parliamentary Toolkit case.

India’s permanent mission at the United Nations on June 20 is that India’s new IT rules are “designed to empower general users of social media,” and that the government will be in civil society in 2018. It was revealed that the final decision was made after extensive consultation with other stakeholders.

The Center notified the Information Technology (Interim Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Regulations on February 25, 2021 in 2021. The rules came into effect on May 26, 2021.

