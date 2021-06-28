Lufax subsidiary Lu International and Schroders Singapore partner to jointly innovate digital wealth solutions for Southeast Asian investors





Shanghai-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Lu International (Singapore) (“LUI”), a subsidiary of Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax”, NYSE: LU), a personal financial services platform that utilizes China’s major technologies. Announced today to jointly innovate digital wealth solutions with the aim of establishing a strategic partnership with Schroders Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of asset management firm Schroders, to meet the rapidly growing needs of Southeast Asian retail investors. Did.

This exciting new collaboration leverages the combined strengths and capabilities of both Schroders with unmatched wealth management expertise and insights and LUI with a wide range of market-leading digital capabilities. ..

The partnership will leverage data analytics to enhance the design of customized multi-asset solutions that inject investment in goals, themes and sustainability into different clients in Southeast Asia, driving innovation in digital wealth solutions. I will. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and state-of-the-art market insights to develop bespoke wealth solutions, you can tailor the needs of different clients on your own.

This is complemented by LUI’s best-in-class technical capabilities, especially in areas such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and cloud technology.

These innovative solutions will be first pioneered on LUI Singapore’s wealth management platform before being further expanded to all Malaysian, Thai and Indonesian partners.

Ms Lily Choh, Country Head of Schroders Singapore, commented:

We are very excited to embark on this journey with LUI, who is at the forefront of digital and technological development. Given the growing demand for investors in the region, the digitally driven lifestyle and the immediate access to vast amounts of information, we believe digital wealth management will play a major role in the future of investment.

This collaboration facilitates the opportunity to anticipate these needs by leveraging synergistic, best-in-class technology from LUI. This can provide customized solutions and insights to help investors manage the turmoil in a meaningful way. How to do it.

Joanna Tang, CEO of Lu International, commented:

Southeast Asian investors with a fast-growing middle class and digital natives believe they are currently underserved when it comes to the overall digital investment experience. This strategic partnership is based on our long-term ambition to meet the fast-growing needs of investors in the region. Customization and a great client experience are the foundation of a successful digital wealth platform. Therefore, there are two collaborations with Schroders. The first is to collaboratively develop innovative digital wealth solutions customized for our clients. Then work with local and strategic partners in your area to expand the reach of these solutions. We believe that partnering with established investment powers such as Schroeder can significantly enhance our client offerings across the segment.

About Lufax Holding Ltd

Lufax Holding Ltd is a financial services platform for individuals that utilizes China’s leading technology. Lufax Holding Ltd provides retail credit promotion services to Chinese small business owners and payroll workers, primarily using customer-centric products and offline to online channels, and is growing rapidly in China. We provide wealth management solutions tailored to the middle class. The company has implemented a unique, low-capital hub-and-spoke business model that combines dedicated technology applications, extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively deliver the right products to the right customers. .. For more information, please visit www.lufaxholding.com.

About Lou International

Lu International (Singapore) Financial Asset Exchange Pte. Ltd. (“LUI”) (Co.Reg. No.201702479G) holds a Capital Markets Services License issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore under the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289 of Singapore) (“SFA”). .. Its business in SFA regulatory activities to provide securities trading, cash management, and securities custody services to qualified clients. Lu Global is an online wealth management platform operated by LUI. LUI is a subsidiary of Lufax Holding (“Lufax”), a financial services platform for individuals that utilizes China’s leading technology. Lu Global is a mobile investment and wealth management platform operated in Singapore. We provide 24/7 online access to a wide range of high quality investments. Lu Global offers investors the opportunity to easily invest with a small investment amount and a short commitment period. Investors have the utmost flexibility in investing while benefiting from attractive returns. For more information, please visit www.lu-global.com.

About Schroders

As a global investment manager with over 200 years of investment and innovation experience, Schroeder actively and responsibly manages the investments of various institutions and individuals to help them achieve their financial goals and prepare for the future. I will. We provide innovative products and solutions across five business areas: Private Assets & Alternatives, Solutions, Mutual Funds, Institutional Investors and Wealth Management, investing in a wide range of assets and regions. As of December 31, 2021, Schroeder was responsible for the client’s assets of 574.4 billion ($ 641.7 billion / $ 785.1 billion) and was managed locally by 42 investment teams worldwide. We have more than 5,500 talented staff in 35 locations around the world. For more information on Schroders, please visit www.schroders.com.

Safe harbor statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “will,” “expectation,” “expectation,” and “future.” “Intention”, “plan”, “believe”, “estimate” and similar statements. Non-historical statements, including statements about Lufax’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Lufax is based primarily on these forward-looking statements, based on current expectations and forecasts of future events and financial developments, including known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. All of these are difficult to predict and many are beyond our control. .. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Lufax goals and strategies. Lufax’s future business development, financial position and operating results. Lufax’s income, expenses, or expected changes in expenses. Expected growth in the retail credit facility and wealth management market. Lufax’s expectations regarding the demand for that service and its acceptance in the market. Lufax expectations for relationships with borrowers, platform investors, sources of funding, product providers and other business partners. General economic and business conditions. Government policies and regulations related to the industry in which Lufax operates. Forward-looking statements carry inherent risks and uncertainties. Details on these and other risks can be found in the Lufax filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. All information contained in this press release is current as of the date of this press release and Lufax undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement unless required by applicable law. Suppose.

