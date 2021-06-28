Pirate Life Guide on how to unlock and complete the sunken pearl tale





Key point “Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life” has been released Sunken pearls are a tale of Season 3 of Sea of ​​Thieves There are also puzzles that players of “Sea of ​​Thieves” need to solve

“Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life” The tale of sunken pearls is a lot to solve and fight players to overcome hurdles, from locating black pearls to defeating the queens of Kraken and sirens. Features a puzzle.

These tips and tricks may be useful for players looking for a way to unlock and complete this second story.

The sunken pearl tale is the second tale and is part of the three-story campaign of the pirate’s life season. Players must complete the first quest in the title of the campaign to unlock this second quest.

In this tale, the player is tasked with finding Captain Jack Sparrow’s ship, Black Pearl. The only problem is that it is on the ocean floor.

Players can begin the tale of sunken pearls by sailing out of the sea into the blue light that soars into the sky. Once they get there, they have to dive in and head to the ocean floor. The debris raises bubbles that the player must use to inhale air. They should continue to swim until they find a sunken black pearl.

Pirates from the next "Sea of ​​Thieves" with rare photos:

After finding the ship, the “Sea of ​​Thieves” player must go in front of the ship, clean up the wreckage and find the Black Pearl Key. They will find it in the hands of blue coral creatures.

Next, the player must grab the key and use it to unlock the captain’s cabin door to find Jack Sparrow’s missing compass. They should use a compass as their guide, which leads them to a room with some siren statues.

In the same room, multiple Ocean crawlers will spawn, and the “Sea of ​​Thieves” player will have to defeat them all. When defeated, these creatures drop siren hearts. The player needs to return the siren heart to the correct siren statue. They will know that if you show the prompt on the display when you get close to the correct image, it is the correct one.

There are also puzzles that Sea of ​​Thieves players need to solve. In the same room on the wall, there is a glowing painting with four siren statues. Each of these sirens holds items and tridents that match the four actual statues in the room.

The player must attack each statue to adjust the position of the siren’s trident until it matches the picture. To see the answer, you need to attack the large statue holding the shell. If the player can solve the puzzle well, the water will rise and be taken to the next level of the spire.

Players will have to repeat this process several times as they continue their journey. The secret is to follow the lead of Jack Sparrow’s compass. Once the player has solved all the puzzles and defeated all the enemies on the wreck, the path to the Silver Blade Key must be unlocked.

To do this, you need to climb a ladder, use pulleys to lower the bridge, and cross the bridge to get the key. The “Sea of ​​Thieves” player must then return to the bridge and head right to find another wrecked ship called the Silverblade. They need to enter the shipwreck and use the key to unlock the captain’s cabin.

There, they will find a chest of sorrow, but they must first defeat the enemy to get it. After defeating all the enemies, the player is invited to the final boss battle with the Siren Queen. Then, after winning the boss battle, the player has to go to the room to find the three siren statues. You need to defeat all three to complete the story of the sunken pearls.

After completing the story of the sunken pearls in “Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life,” the player will receive a Silver Blade Cutlass. Players will be rewarded with the Silver Blade Capstan upon completing all quest line awards.

