What Google’s decision to phase out tracking cookies means for advertisers





Another step in the right direction

Orlando, Florida, June 28, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-SEOHost.net (https://www.seohost.net) COO Terry Cane will phase out support for third-party cookies I don’t think Google’s decision is so. As bad as some people do.

In January last year, search giants announced their intention to remove cookie support in Chrome browsers within the next two years. Earlier this month, the company further clarified its plans with a blog post from David Temkin, director of product management for advertising, privacy and trust. We no longer rely on identifiers to target ads, and we no longer support brands that do so.

“This means that other providers may offer a level of user ID that we don’t provide for web-wide ad tracking,” writes Temkin. “These solutions are not sustainable long-term investments because they cannot meet consumer expectations for privacy and cannot withstand rapidly evolving regulations. Instead, our web products provide privacy. Leverage-Maintain an API that prevents individual tracking while providing results to advertisers and publishers. “

“People shouldn’t have to accept being tracked across the web to get the benefits of relevant advertising,” he added.

Some predict that Google’s decision to focus on privacy could disrupt the advertising industry if taken in parallel with Apple’s change to ad blocking. But according to the cane, this is an exaggeration. Although portrayed as catastrophic in some camps, she feels it’s likely to be almost unchanged.

“Targeted marketing and advertising was already being used to sustain life,” says Cane. “The format has been stagnant for years between regulations like the GDPR and the lack of general trust in paid advertising. Today’s users base their advertising on demographic data and a limited understanding of algorithms. I don’t want to be a target. “

The story continues

“What they want is experiential marketing where brands connect with them and relate to them on their terms. They want to be treated like people, not prospects. It’s old-fashioned. Advertising has consistently struggled. Traditional marketing isn’t enough. “

“For those who have been paying attention to the privacy sector for the past few years, Google’s decision is not surprising,” Kane concludes. “We have all seen it written on the wall. Some of us simply chose to ignore it.”

About SEOHost.net: Located in Orlando, Florida and based around the world, SEOHost.Net offers a wide range of services in both the US and EU, including domain registration, SEO SSL hosting, and VPS only. And class IP hosting. The company offers outstanding service with strong service level contracts, multiple geographic locations, and free migrations. For more information, please visit https://www.seohost.net.

Media contacts

Dan Silver, Northcutt, 312-292-9791, press @ northcutt.com

Source SEOHost.net

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos