BMW announces the all-new 2 Series Coupe on July 8th





1/2

The BMW 2 Series maintains a rear-wheel drive platform.

2/2

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​next Thursday, BMW uncovered the new generation 2 Series Coupe and confirmed that it will be the first to appear on the hill as part of the First Glance category.

BMW has already spilled beans on many new coupe technical secrets, and most importantly, the Bavarian carmaker, unlike its Gran Coupe brothers, has a two-door two-series around the rear-wheel drive platform. Confirmed that it will be built.

That said, the M240i variant, which goes beyond range until the next M2 arrives, will be equipped with all-wheel drive for the first time, albeit with a rear-bias setup, but the lower two-series models offer only rear-wheel drive. It’s a schedule. BMW also offers the option of an adaptive M chassis with electronically controlled dampers.

BMW also confirmed that the M240i xDrive will maintain a 6-cylinder configuration and the updated 3-liter unit will provide 275kW, which is 25kW more than the current M240i. Buyers can also look forward to the M Sport differential with a fully variable locking effect. This allows for targeted power distribution between the rear wheels.

The unique selling points of the new BMW 2 Series Coudeter in a highly competitive environment are a rear-wheel drive setup, a very powerful in-line 6-cylinder engine, nearly 50:50 balanced axle load distribution and very torsional stiffness. High body, according to BMW, chassis technology consistently designed for agile and dynamic driving behavior.

See this space for more information on when the new BMW 2 Series will make its global debut on July 8th.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos