FAU-G Multiplayer 5v5 Team Deathmatch released in closed beta on Google Play in limited slots





FAU-G has gone through another game, but is finally in team deathmatch mode. The development, shared by actor Akshay Kumar on Twitter, states that Team Deathmatch mode is currently in beta and the number of slots players can check is limited. FAU-G was developed by Bangalore-based studio nCore Games and was announced last September after PUBG Mobile was banned domestically. At that time, it was considered an alternative to PUBG Mobile, which the developers later revealed.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and nCore Games founder Vishal Gondal announced the FAU-G last September, and the game was released on January 26, this year, with some delays. At launch, there were only single-player campaigns that promised that Free for All’and 5v5 Team Deathmatch’ modes would be coming soon. Now, finally, 5v5 Team Deathmatch’mode is available in closed beta, according to Kumar’s tweet. However, it can be used as another app called FAU-G: Multiplayer (Early Access) on Google Play instead of in the original FAU-G game. Being a closed beta, it is not available to everyone and has a limited number of slots.

Currently, FAU-G: Multiplayer is only available on Google Play and there is no closed beta for iOS users. It brings 5v5 Team Deathmatch mode with a new map called Bazaar. Choose from a variety of deadly weapons to explain on Google Play and experience the thrills and adrenaline rush of soldiers at the forefront of combat! Experience action-packed, high-speed gameplay in a closed sandbox with five hostile combatants and real-world-inspired weapons.

The original FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards game will soon have Team Deathmatch and Free for All modes, and will multiplayer mode be part of another app or will be integrated into FAU-G? Is unknown. After that, the fearless and United Guard game will be released. Gadgets 360 has contacted nCore Games for clarity. This report will be updated as soon as we receive a reply.

Vineet Washington writes about Gadgets 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies outside of Delhi. Vineet is a senior sub-editor of Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms. In my spare time, I like playing video games, making clay models, playing the guitar, watching sketch comedies, and watching anime.





