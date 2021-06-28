Google’s New Core Web Vitals: What Manufacturers Need to Know and How to Prepare





If you are a building materials manufacturer that has a website, pay attention to this week’s episode. Google is rolling out algorithm updates that affect everyone’s digital presence. We’ll also elaborate on how to improve your SEO and Google rankings and anticipate these major changes.

We’re nervous about the recent changes happening on the Google side and what that means for our website. As a digital marketer in the building products space, these changes are important, and for those who sell their products and find customers online, Google’s latest updates will affect how much you attract your audience.

Google algorithm update

In 2020, Google announced that it will roll out a new algorithm update in 2021.

Apparently, they didn’t think there was enough unpredictability in 2020, Beth, Venveo’s director of digital strategy, jokes. They actually give really good transparency about what is involved. I think they knew that it would take time for many websites to line up.

Google publishes search algorithm changes every year, but the current update is one of the most important for 2021. In mid-June, it’s already starting to show up a bit, but it’s not. Beth explains that it is fully valid until August.

This algorithm update is Google’s new core web vital, measuring aspects of web presence against new, more user-focused metrics.

Google’s algorithms have become smarter and have some insights over the last few years, says Beth. The new Core Web Vitals focuses on three components of the website: content loading speed, interactivity, and visual stability.

So why update?

Users trust Google to provide relevant results, so Google needs those results to be good. Google wants to give users a website experience that helps them know that people need it. In short, to speed up, you need to keep those pages interactive. [need] Zach, Founder and CEO of Venveo, describes visual stability.

If you follow our podcast, you may already know that about half of all online traffic, 53%, comes from organic search. This number is fluctuating as Google is clearly trying to push ads and want more ad revenue, but still more than half of all web traffic comes from organic search results, Zach Mr. says.

Google’s Core Web Vitals: What’s Important?

For web users, Google wants to ensure a great user experience that wants to maintain the trust of people who use search engines. Google has always looked at metrics such as page speed and website content quality. In the end, all that data made Google even smarter (if you can imagine it). And these core web vitals are the result of that research.

Ultimately, we will deliver high-quality content that is more relevant for search purposes, and will also audit mobile-friendly, secure browsing, such basic experience signals, etc., says Beth. When they look at Core Web Vitals, they see what applies to best practices. And if you have a lower score, it will actually hinder you more than ever.

Google is generally looking for three things.

Largest Content Full Paint (LCP)

Up to this point, if the site had great content available to visitors, but it wasn’t a fast-loading site, it didn’t really affect Google’s ranking. But that has changed with this latest update from Google.

Relevant content is always important, but website performance is at the forefront, Beth explains. Also, if your site is old, unreasonably slow, and is happening to prevent pages from starting in the background, these Web Core Vitals will be fully released in August and will soon start to hurt.

If you’re wondering why Google is measuring speed, it’s summarized in one. It’s a user experience. And that’s the basis of the first core web vitals Google is measuring.

LCP says Zack because they call it the biggest content full paint. LCP refers to the average load time of the main content found on a particular page. He explains it further.

Let’s say you have a blog post or something like that. The main content of the page may include media such as images, videos, and text. Google uses LCP (Largest Contentful Paint) to determine the speed at which the first meaningful content (LCP) loads until the main display content is also displayed.

Maximum content full paint is scored at the page level, not at the site’s domain level. That is, you can display 1,000 pages on your website. Maybe you have some pages that are really well ranked. Zach needs to look at the page load times for these pages in order for them to continue to rank properly.

There are several sites that can help you test the speed of your website or individual pages, such as Google’s PageSpeed ​​Insights tool.

First input delay (FID)

The second Core Web Vital is also directly related to page speed. And if you find it daunting to think that you need to think about improving the speed of your website, know that it has great benefits, even for your business’s bottom line. please. It shows that the more data you have based on the data and the faster the page loads, the longer people spend there. And the longer they spend there, the more likely they are to be converted, says Beth.

The second metric that Google is paying attention to is the First Input Delay (FID). It measures the time between someone taking an action on a website and the action actually taking place.

Fill out the form[送信]Beth explains that we all have the experience that clicking does nothing. Then four seconds later, you look like ah. The page refreshes and you are taken to the confirmation page. The ones you plan to download are displayed. That’s what this is measuring.

Google is looking for a score of less than 300 milliseconds that humans can actually measure. That’s why Google offers its own Chrome developer tools to take a closer look at the speed of your site.

Again, this falls into this category. This is really what you should do. If we’re working on a website, Beth says this will have a huge impact on your conversions and will be one of the first things we see.

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)

The third Core Web Vital measures the visual stability of your website. Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) is a visual check of your site’s performance. If you visit the site and have a problem when it starts loading, Google will take that into account.

Yes, Google is currently considering aesthetics regarding the performance of the site, which may seem trivial. But it’s also interesting to see this move to the actual search ranking, Zack says. You need to see how the page loads, see this through the lens of a real user or visitor, test it in different types of browsers, and test it in different devices.

Put yourself in the seat of a visitor on your site. Zach explains that we need to optimize the layout of our site so that when someone navigates to somewhere on the page, it loads seamlessly, naturally, and fluently.

How to Optimize Your Website: Tools and Tips

If you’re wondering where to start when it comes to optimizing your website to rank well after updating Google’s algorithms, the best place to start is the Google Search Console. If there is a problem with your site, the search console will provide you with that information.

There are several tools you can use to audit and organize your pages.

Google Developers Tools are a must for more detailed analysis and troubleshooting. The Page Speed ​​Insights tool provides an overview of page performance. The WebVitals plugin for Chrome provides an overview of the main CVW elements on any page. Again, Chrome developer tools provide a detailed survey of all resources loaded on a page, including what Google considers to be an LCP for a particular page on your website. Lighthouse tools provide a more comprehensive view of the overall quality of the page, including general performance, accessibility, and SEO. The DataStudioCrUX (Chrome UX Report) dashboard gives you a comprehensive overview of your site’s performance. Need more insight?

There are many tools and resources that help manufacturers, suppliers, and other professionals improve their digital presence and attract viewers.

After all, there are some practical steps you can take to make sure your site is set up to succeed. Google remains transparent about its measurements and how marketers make their own improvements.

Be sure to listen to the entire episode for more details and insights on the latest changes from Google.

Looking for guidance on improving the performance of your site?Please contact with us [email protected] Water loves to help you!

