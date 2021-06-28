NVIDIA and Global Partners Announce New HGXA100 System





Santa Clara, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-ISCNVIDIA today turbocharges NVIDIA HGX AI supercomputing platform with new technology that blends AI and high-performance computing to supercompute Announced to make it more useful in many industries.

To accelerate the new era of industrial AI and HPC, NVIDIA has added three key technologies to the HGX platform. NVIDIA A10080GB PCIe GPU, NVIDIA NDR 400G InfiniBand networking, and NVIDIA Magnum IO GPU DirectStorage software. The combination of these provides the best performance that enables industrial HPC innovation.

Atos, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Lenovo, Microsoft Azure, and NetApp are one of dozens of partners using the NVIDIA HGX platform for next-generation systems and solutions.

The HPC revolution began in academia and spread rapidly across a wide range of industries, said Jensen Huang, NVIDIA’s founder and CEO. Key dynamics are driving advances in super-exponential and super-Moore’s Law, which has made HPC a useful tool for industry. NVIDIA’s HGX platform provides researchers with unmatched high-performance computing acceleration to address the most challenging challenges facing the industry.

Industry leaders use HGX platform to drive innovation breakthroughs The HGX platform is used by high-tech industry pioneer General Electric for computational fluid dynamics simulations that guide design innovation for large gas turbines and jet engines. Applying HPC innovation. The HGX platform is groundbreaking in GE’s GENESIS code, which uses large eddy simulation to study the effects of turbulence in turbines, consisting of hundreds of individual blades and requiring unique complex geometry. Achieved an order of magnitude acceleration of the CFD method.

The HGX platform not only drives the transformation of industrial HPC, but also accelerates scientific HPC systems around the world, including the University of Edinburgh’s next-generation supercomputer announced today.

NVIDIA A100 80GB PCIe Performance Enhancements for AI and HPC The NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU provides unprecedented HPC acceleration to solve the complex AI, data analysis, model training, and simulation challenges associated with industrial HPC. .. The A100 80GB PCIe GPU increases the GPU memory bandwidth by 25% compared to the A100 40GB to 2TB / s, providing 80GB of HBM2e high bandwidth memory.

The huge memory capacity and high memory bandwidth of the A100 80GB PCIe allows more data and larger neural networks to be held in memory, minimizing communication and energy consumption between nodes. Combined with faster memory bandwidth, researchers can achieve higher throughput and faster results, maximizing the value of their IT investment.

The A100 80GB PCIe features the NVIDIA Ampere architecture with multi-instance GPU (MIG) technology for high speeds for small workloads such as AI inference. MIG allows HPC systems to reduce compute and memory with guaranteed quality of service. In addition to PCIe, there are 4-way and 8-way NVIDIA HGXA100 configurations.

NVIDIA partner support for the A100 80GB PCIe includes Atos, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, H3C, HPE, Inspur, Lenovo, Penguin Computing, QCT and Supermicro. With an A100-based GPU interconnected via NVLink, the HGX platform is also available through Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure cloud services.

The HPC system, which requires unmatched data across the next-generation NDR400Gb / s InfiniBand switch system, is supercharged by NVIDIA InfiniBand, the world’s only fully offloadable in-network computing interconnect. NDR InfiniBand extends performance to address the major challenges of industrial and scientific HPC systems. The NVIDIA Quantum-2 fixed configuration switch system offers 64 ports per port of NDR 400Gb / s InfiniBand (or 128 ports of NDR200), which is three times the port density of HDR InfiniBand.

The NVIDIA Quantum-2 modular switch offers a scalable port configuration of up to 2,048 ports on the NDR 400Gb / s InfiniBand (or 4,096 ports on the NDR200), providing a total bidirectional throughput of 1.64 petabits / second, five times the previous generation. To do. The 2,048 port switch uses the DragonFly + network topology to connect over 1 million nodes in just 3 hops, providing 6.5 times the scalability of its predecessor.

Third-generation NVIDIA SHARP in-network computing data reduction technology improves the performance of high-performance industrial and scientific applications with 32 times higher AI acceleration power than previous generations.

Advanced management features include self-healing network capabilities and the NVIDIA in-network computing acceleration engine. NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI platform further minimizes data center downtime.

Based on industry standards and scheduled to be sampled by the end of the year, the NVIDIA Quantum-2 switch is backward and upward compatible, allowing easy migration and expansion of existing systems and software.

Industry-leading infrastructure manufacturers such as Atos, DDN, Dell Technologies, Excelero, GIGABYTE, HPE, Lenovo, Penguin, QCT, Supermicro, VAST and WekaIO integrate Quantum-2 NDR 400Gb / s InfiniBand switches into enterprise and HPC products I am planning to do it. Cloud service providers, including Azure, also rely on InfiniBand technology.

Introducing Magnum IOGPU Direct Storage Magnum IO GPU Direct Storage, which offers unmatched performance for complex workloads, enables direct memory access between GPU memory and storage. Direct paths allow applications to reduce I / O latency, use the full bandwidth of network adapters, reduce CPU utilization, and manage the impact of increased data consumption.

Industry leaders that support Magnum IO GPU Direct Storage currently available include DDN, Dell Technologies, Excelero, HPE, IBM Storage, Micron, NetApp, Pavilion, ScaleFlux, VAST, and WekaIO. A complete list of storage partners is available at https://developer.nvidia.com/gpudirect-storage.

Take a look at the NVIDIA ISC 2021 special address at 9:30 AM PST to get an overview of the latest news from NVIDIA’s Mark Hamilton, then visit the live Q & A panel by NVIDIA HPC experts.

About NVIDIA NVIDIAs (NASDAQ: NVDA) The invention of the GPU in 1999 has fueled the growth of the PC gaming market and redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing, and AI. Companies doing pioneering work in accelerated computing and artificial intelligence are rebuilding $ 1 trillion industries such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and driving the growth of many other industries. For more information, please visit https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For more information, please contact: Alex ShapiroNVIDIA Corporation + [email protected]

Specific statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the following: Benefits, impacts, performance, features, and availability of our products and services. NVIDIA turbocharges the NVIDIA HGXAI supercomputing platform. Partners using the NVIDIA HGX platform for next-generation systems and solutions. A100 NVIDIA partner with 80GB PCIe support. NDR InfiniBand scaling performance to tackle the major challenges of industrial and scientific HPC systems. Expected timing of sampling for NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches. An industry-leading infrastructure manufacturer planning to integrate Quantum-2 NDR 400Gb / s InfiniBand switches into enterprise and HPC products. A cloud service provider that utilizes InfiniBand technology. The industry leader in supporting Magnum IOGPU Direct storage is a statement about the future outlook affected by risks and uncertainties where results can be significantly different from expectations. Important factors that can cause significant differences in actual results include: Relying on third parties to manufacture, assemble, pack and test our products. Impact of technological development and competition. Develop new products and technologies, or enhance existing products and technologies. Market acceptance of our products or our partners’ products. Design, manufacturing, or software defects. Changes in consumer preferences and demands. Industry standards and interface changes. Unexpected performance degradation of our products or technologies when integrated into the system. In addition, other factors that NVIDIA submits to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in detail from time to time include Form 10-K’s annual report and Form 10-Q’s quarterly report. However, it is not limited to these. .. A copy of the report submitted to the SEC is posted on the company’s website and is available free of charge from NVIDIA. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are stated only as of the date of this document, and unless required by law, NVIDIA will provide information on future events and circumstances. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect this.

2021 NVIDIA Corporation. all rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GPUDirect, Magnum IO, NVIDIA HGX, NVIDIA Quantum, and UFM are trademarks and / or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation and / or Mellanox Technologies in the United States and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective companies. Features, prices, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f56085e-6ea4-46d0-993b-ce7ccb8e5708.

