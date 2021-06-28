LPA expands French team with two new senior hires





Frankfurt am Main, Germany, London-(BUSINESS WIRE)-The LPA Group, a leader in capital market technology and innovation, today announced the expansion of its French office with two new senior hires. Did: Michael Remke as Head of Client Delivery Solutions and Stefanovi as Client Director Sales of Vincent Buyside.

Paris-based Michael and Vincent join senior sales account manager Thomas Geist to drive innovative technology solutions for the LPA Group’s financial services and support corporate growth in France, Benelux and Italy. ..

Michael has over 25 years of experience supporting financial institutions and corporate accounting with digital transformation programs, both operational and functional. He spent several years as an independent advisor and previously held project management roles at Calypso Technology and Murex.

Vincent has over 20 years of business development experience and a solid track record in launching new products for the buy-side, integrating complex data, monitoring risk and compliance, and reporting market needs for global Tier 1 financial institutions. .. Prior to LPA, he played a senior sales role at DST, Finantix and State Street.

Michael Lemke commented on his appointment, saying: LPA provides financial institutions with cutting-edge technology. I believe my expertise and network will lead the growth of companies in France and beyond.

Vincent Stefanovi said: LPA has a new perspective on technology that can integrate the best banking and capital market expertise with outstanding software development. It’s an exciting time for the company and we look forward to helping it grow its buy-side business in Europe.

Stefan Lucht, founder and managing partner of LPA, commented: The financial services industry has evolved at an incredible rate in recent years, supported by rapid advances in technology. The Covid-19 pandemic acts as a stress test for investments made over the last decade, demonstrating that innovative players are much better suited to survive the storm. This has also led to a surge in demand for our products and services across the continent. I would like to welcome Michael and Vincent to the team. Their experience and skill set give them the confidence to help drive continued growth against the backdrop of this business opportunity.

About LPA Group

The LPA Group is one of the world’s leading developers and consultants of technology-based capital markets solutions (CapTech) for banks, insurers and fund providers. The core business of the award-winning group is the CapTech suite. This is a portfolio of leading technology solutions for automated consulting, sales and documentation of financial products, structured products and OTC derivatives. The LPA Group’s products and services help financial services companies automate the advisory and regulatory documentation processes required in capital market activities, thereby increasing efficiency and achieving full compliance. The LPA Group also advises customers on strategic planning and implementation of CapTech solutions. With headquarters in Frankfurt and 10 other international locations including Tel Aviv, London, Zurich, New York, Paris, Barcelona and Singapore, approximately 400 technology and capital markets experts are now in the portfolio of international clients. It is working.

