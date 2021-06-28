Is this the fastest browser for Microsoft Edge performance reviews?





As a Mac user for many years, I didn’t consider Microsoft’s browser as a serious alternative to Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, etc. Like many, at least for me, I believed that downloading another browser when setting up a new Windows PC was the only use case.

However, since switching to the Chromium architecture in 2019, Microsoft has been aggressively stepping up its efforts to turn Edge into the kind of cross-platform browser you want to install on all mobile and desktop devices. And last month, at the annual developer build conference, Microsoft claimed the crown. Thanks to the new performance update slate, Edge now states that it is “the best performing browser on Windows 10.” After testing it for a few weeks, I think Microsoft might just have hit the bullseye.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

I’m going to chase after you. Microsoft Edge provides the fastest browsing experience on Windows 10 and works perfectly with Apple Safari on macOS. Compared to Edge a few months ago, Microsoft browsers now start faster and handle computer resources better, especially when dozens of tabs are scattered across multiple windows. It was.

There are two recent updates behind this astronomical leap. I like startup boosts and what Microsoft calls sleeping tabs.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Startup Boost works as the name implies. You can launch Edge faster by keeping the essential components of a small number of browsers running in the background at all times. According to Microsoft, these processes are lightweight enough to consume less device memory even when not using Edge. I generally agree. Needless to say, this (Windows only) has long-term potential, and I’m skeptical about whether Edge will remain harmless as it accumulates space and data on the machine. Fortunately, you can turn it off from the settings.

The Sleep tab, on the other hand, freezes active pages that you haven’t visited recently to free up resources. You can set how long Edge waits before putting a tab to sleep to filter out websites that you don’t want to interfere with. In addition, as soon as you leave the tab, Edge immediately suspends all elements of your website that you don’t necessarily need, such as ads, when you visit it again. Speaking of revisiting the Sleeping tab, it will resume immediately so you don’t have to wait for Edge to render again.

Microsoft claims that putting tabs to sleep can save up to 82% of memory. That number looks high, but it makes a noticeable difference and is well on par with similar aggressive third-party solutions such as OneTab. There is also a performance mode that you can switch to to maintain more battery life and allocate most of your computer’s resources to what you’re doing.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

However, the most attractive attribute of Microsoft Edges is the balance you set. In addition to the speed of Google Chrome and the vast third-party market, it features a privacy-first trap that has recently been attracted to Mozilla Firefox. What’s more, Microsoft has added that range of practical touches.

For example, in addition to the usual collection of privacy tools such as automatic HTTPS and tracker protection, Microsoft Edge has permission sites to allow access and an accessible dashboard that allows you to manage the cookie data stored on your machine. .. In addition, it automatically mutes annoying notification pop-ups from websites.

While browsing your history, you can search for items in languages ​​such as “Last Week’s News Articles” instead of tracking a specific web address. Collection allows you to organize related web pages, text snippets, images, and more into folders. This is useful, for example, if you are planning a trip. Smart Copy allows you to copy and paste tables from a website without compromising the original format.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

It also now relies on Windows 10 Microsoft Edges alt-tab multitasking. In the browser, you can jump between tabs from the same alt-tab menu that you use for Windows and apps. With lots of tabs, this can easily get confusing, but it’s generally great for people like me who prefer to keep using several tabs at once. In addition, Edge adds a fixed tab to your taskbar, so you can easily access the sites you need most.

Vertical tabs in Microsoft Edges (pushing tabs from top to side) are also a clever idea, because in theory you can focus on your current web page, not on long, cluttered rows of tabs. Up. But I want Microsoft to find a way to merge the empty top space with the pageview instead of filling it with the website title.

These additions make Edge a more productive and practical cross-platform web browser, but it has one aspect of the experience that can prevent fatal transactions. It’s Microsoft itself.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

At Edge, Microsoft is always trying to encourage users to use in-house services such as the Bing search engine. In the right-click menu, there is a dedicated option to search for selected text in Bing under the option that allows you to launch queries in your default search engine (most often Google). I couldn’t turn this off and because of its placement I ended up hitting it more often than I expected. Similarly, the search bar on the new tab page is locked in Bing, with a persistent collection of links to Microsoft apps in the corner that won’t disappear when you select the Focus theme.

Of course, these sound like a pretty little annoyance, but I wonder if Microsoft will become more aggressive after claiming a larger part of the browser market. In the late 1990s, Microsoft was charged with anti-competitive charges for exploiting the advantages of Internet Explorer. This is what we see as Google is increasingly trying to replace open source web standards with its own standards. So yes, Microsoft Edge won the performance battle, but Id stuck to Mozilla Firefox for now and made a big leap in itself with the latest updates.

