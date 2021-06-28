Samsung Galaxy A22 price in India, pre-launch specifications





The Samsung Galaxy A22 is rumored to be available in India shortly before, with pricing information leaked in a report claiming that the phone is already sold in offline stores. The Galaxy A22 previously made its debut in Europe with 4G and 5G models. The 4G model is expected to go on sale in the Indian market. Samsung has not made a formal announcement regarding the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy A22 in the country. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and is equipped with a quad camera setup with a 48 megapixel main sensor on the back.

Samsung Galaxy A22 Price in India (Forecast)

In a report quoting an offline retail source, 91 Mobiles claims that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is priced at Rs. 18,499 for India’s only 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. According to the leaked poster shared by the publication, the smartphone will be available in black and mint color options, and the specifications on the poster are the same as the European model. The launch offer on the poster includes the Samsung Care package with free delivery, Samsung Finance +, and Samsung Care +.

As mentioned earlier, the report also claims that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is already available in the offline market. We asked Samsung to comment on the launch, pricing and availability of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A22 specification

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A224G model may be the same as those launched in Europe earlier this month. The phone features a 6.4-inch HD + Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Must have a MediaTek Helio G80 with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy A22 has a quad rear that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.8 aperture lens and an optical image stabilizer (OIS) that is an ultra-wide 8-megapixel sensor. Comes with a camera setup. -2 megapixel depth sensor with angle f / 2.2 lens, f / 2.4 lens, and 2 megapixel macro shooter with f / 2.4 aperture. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G has a 13-megapixel selfie with an aperture of f / 2.2.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Connection options including LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and more. There is a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side, and the phone can weigh 186 grams.

