Google Doodle pays homage to indigenous women’s rights activist Mary Two-Ax Earley





Mary Two-Ax Earley by Google Doodle on June 28, 36 years after bill C-31 received the royal assent, amends the Indian Act to act by thousands of indigenous women and their children. Gender discrimination in. (Submitted from Google)

Mary to Ax Early’s work spanned 30 years and pioneered the indigenous women’s rights movement, but supporters said her legacy was not yet known to many Canadians. There is.

That’s why she’s the focus of Google Doodle today. GoogleDoodle is a change made to the Google logo to celebrate the lives of holidays, anniversaries, renowned artists, pioneers and scientists.

“Mary is a very important figure in Canadian history,” said Courtneimon Tour, a filmmaker for Kahnawake (Mohawk) from Kahnawake in southern Montreal.

“It’s time for her story to become better known.”

Mary to Ax Early at her home in Kahnawake. (Submitted by Ed Two-Ax Earley)

June 28, 36 years after Bill C-31 received the Royal assent in 1985, amends the Indian Act to include two-axis early and thousands of other indigenous women and their children. Admitted that he had lost his position due to many years of gender. Base discrimination within the act.

Prior to 1985, women with Indian status who married non-status men lost their status and their children were denied status.

Two-Ax Earley died in 1996 at the age of 84. Montourwrote directed the documentary Mary Two-Ax Earley: I Am Indian Again. This is the first film to record her life and heritage and premiered at the Hot Docs Festival this spring. Like the graffiti artists, the two are from the same community.

Courtney Montur listens to the 1984 Mary to Ax Early recording by filmmaker Alanis Morissette. (Submitted from NFB)

Starhorn’s illustrations feature a two-axis early portrait with detailed symbols and images of Kanienkeka culture. The torrent is the origin of the Kahnawake name, reminiscent of birch bark, floral beadwork, the Skydome as a tribute to the creative story, and the myriad of women she influenced throughout Canada.

“I wanted her family to be proud of it,” Horn said.

“I wanted them to know how important she was and what it meant to everyone. I wanted people to know her influence.”

Starhorn is an interdisciplinary artist from Kahnawake, southern Montreal, who now lives near Perth, Ontario. (Submitted from Starhorn)

Google has created over 4,000 Doodles for homepages around the world.

“Not only to surprise and delight Canadians, but to start conversations, look back on Canada to Canadians, and talk about someone new who may not know to be a very influential leader like Mary to Ax Early. I’m trying to use it as a mechanism for education. “Google Canada spokesman Alexandra Cline said.

Two-Ax Earley is a founding member of the Quebec Indigenous Womens Association, helping to establish an equal rights organization for women in India and spending much of her life fighting gender-based discrimination within Indian law. Spent.

Mary Two-Ax Earley was awarded the Governor’s Personnel Litigation Award on October 17, 1979 for her contribution to the equality of women and girls in Canada. (Library and Archives Canada)

According to many indigenous women activists, the battle is still underway.

A national survey of missing and murdered indigenous women recognizes gender-based discrimination under Indian Act as one of the root causes of the violence faced by indigenous women in Canada and eliminates the remaining discrimination in the law. I asked.

For Montour, Google Doodle helps make the Two-Ax Earley story more accessible.

“It’s very important to bring this reach across Canada,” says Montour.

“I want more people to know her name and understand that this is not a thing of the past. There is still more work to do.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos