Funds are pouring into a new era of cybersecurity start-ups – TechNative





In 2020, cybercrime surged as businesses went online and employees worked from home. Fortunately, a new class of tech startups are emerging to tackle this problem.

The dramatic change in working styles in remote areas may be the greatest result of the COVID-19 pandemic for businesses. Despite being forced, we realize the benefits. Companies that employ remote work have increased productivity and reduced costs, employees enjoy a flexible work-life balance, and most companies do not miss their daily commute.

However, bringing such seismic changes to work patterns and behaviors in such a short period of time poses risks, and sudden changes online provide a fertile foundation for opportunistic cybercriminals.

According to a recent study commissioned by Telstra, nearly two-thirds (65%) of large European companies say that the number of cyberattacks their organizations experienced in 2020 increased.

More than 4 out of 10 respondents (45%) reported an increase in supply chain attacks, while other increasing attack vectors include phishing (44% increase) and fake. Includes contact tracking app and calls (43%). ), And ransomware (43%) are all attacks that can seriously damage an organization’s security and reputation.

Cybercriminals even saw the horror and confusion over Covid-19 as the theme of their work. CrowdStrike concluded in the 2021 Global Threats Report that the pandemic provided a valuable subject for cybercriminals and used the COVID-19 theme for phishing attacks. As a result, the healthcare sector has become a specific target.

AI-driven solution

As a technology-focused VC company, Telstra Ventures needed to understand the changing nature of cybersecurity threats and the new approaches that have emerged to counter them.

What was being seen was the emergence of a new kind of start-up that offered innovative new AI-driven cybersecurity solutions.

These solutions help you classify corporate data, manage access rights, encrypt the right data at the right time, and implement governance policies. The winning company will automate this process as much as possible so it won’t slow down the company or its employees.

For example, companies can now actively shift the potential impact of cybercrime by taking out specialized cyber insurance. An interesting company to note in this area is Corvus Insurance (Telstra Ventures Portfolio Company), which offers a broker-focused approach and uses AI to predict and prevent losses from cybercrime.

Another portfolio company is CloudKnox. It’s a cloud infrastructure management platform that manages permissions and access within your organization, regardless of location. Identity means that a person or machine should only have the privileges necessary to do its job, but according to a CloudKnox study, 95% of privileged identities are significantly over-permitted in most organizations. And your organization’s cloud infrastructure can be significantly exposed. ..

Another concern when dealing with remote employees is mobile devices. Increasingly, people are using the same device for both personal and business purposes. Another portfolio company, Zimperium, is a mobile device and app security specialist and believes that companies need to go beyond traditional IT security tools to protect against today’s advanced mobile threats. According to the company, the number of reported cyberattacks targeting mobile devices has more than doubled every six months in the last three years. In addition, remote work and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) practices have become permanent means, and the attack surface of companies is at a pace of dramatic growth.

Double-digit investment growth

Financing to these types of companies has increased significantly. A recent Telstra Ventures study found that the number of VC investments in cloud, network and security start-ups increased by 21% in 2020, with only the health technology sector increasing significantly (up 24%).

This growth underscores that innovation did not slow down during this period. In fact, it is often the result of accelerating due to COVID and forcing people and businesses to lock down. CISOs looking to protect their organizations during times of instability need to adopt these latest innovations to safely enjoy the benefits of remote and flexible work.

Marcus Bertram is a General Partnerat Telstra Ventures. Telstra Ventures invests in market-leading, high-growth technology companies with outstanding products and leaders. Telstra Ventures is committed to supporting breakthrough high-growth technology businesses, providing synergistic revenue to portfolio companies and financial benefits to limited partners. Since 2011, we have invested in 70 companies and have offices in San Francisco, Sydney and Shanghai.

Featured image: Kras99

