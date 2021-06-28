Battlegrounds Mobile India: Report scammers and hackers through in-game customer service and channels





Krafton, creator of Battlegrounds Mobile India, has a completely dedicated Q & A section on its support page that discloses all the steps you can take to report fraudsters and hackers.

Highlights Over 5 million users have signed up for BGMI. You can report on scammers and hackers on the BGMI Q & A page. BattlegroundsMobileIndia also monitors the player’s game time.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has already gained a lot of popularity in a short period of time. Indian beta testers are already available. Over 5 million users have already signed up for the Early Access version. Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon announce the release date of the game.

All players will have early access to PUBG Mobile alternatives from the Google Play Store prior to release. With so many active players already, the problem of hackers and scammers can also surface in BGMI.

Krafton makes it very clear that it does not enjoy any kind of cheating or hacking. They offer players three ways to report all sorts of cheating and unfair gameplay.

All players can report issues via email, customer service, or in-game channels.

How to report via in-game channel: in the lower left corner of the results page[レポート]Tap the button.Of profile[統計]With page[階層の概要]Of the page[レポート]Click the button to report the scammer. For example, if you don’t have a scammer on your team but you know your nickname,[友達の友達]You can search for your profile nickname on the page. Tap your profile[レポート]Click the button to report the scammer. How to Report Report via Email or Customer Service Title of Ticket: Report Hacker (Enter Scammer’s Nickname and UID) Content: Report Hacker Insert Video Link A tool used for fraud to explain fraudulent activity If you also know, include it in your email.

You can also report fraudsters through customer service. The format and process remain the same.[レポート]Just click the button and follow the steps above.

