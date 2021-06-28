Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X and Intel Chipset Confirmed to Be Available on June 30th





The Mi Notebook Pro X will feature an 11th generation Intel H35 series processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

Xiaomi is popular around the world for its aggressive pricing, and Chinese smartphone brands have gradually expanded their footsteps in all categories such as smart home appliances, accessories and laptops. In the latest development, Xiaomi is reported to be working on the next laptop, which will be the Mi Notebook Pro X. The company seems ready to launch the Mi Notebook Pro X in its native China in June. 30 And again I started teasing about the device. Here’s an insight into the latest teasers.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X Leak

Xiaomi shared the teaser image for the next laptop with the Weibo handle. The company seems to have already begun to bully the device on Weibo’s official handle. The company’s shared teaser poster suggests that the Mi Notebook Pro X will be available on June 30, 2021. Internally, laptops are powered by Intel processors. However, the post does not reveal which processor powers on the device.

In another post, Xiaomi shared a video teaser announcing the laptop design prior to its official release. The 12-second long video reveals a laptop design that looks like its predecessor with curved edges. Comes with a full size keyboard and speaker grill. However, the video teaser shows that the keyboard does not have a numeric keypad.

In addition, the video confirmed that the Mi Notebook Pro X will feature an 11th generation Intel H35 series processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the SoC offers 45W performance. That’s all Xioami shares in its latest teaser videos and posts. You can expect to learn more about laptops in the next few days.

