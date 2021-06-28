Everything you can expect from Google, Samsung, TCL and more-Technology News, Firstpost





tech2 News Staff June 28, 2021 12:18:56 PM

The annual Tech Show Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 is back two years later. The event was canceled last year due to the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19. MWC2021 will start today in Barcelona on June 28th and end on July 1st. Includes face-to-face and virtual presentations. Companies such as Google, Samsung and TCL will announce new products at this event. That’s all you can expect from this year’s brand.

# MWC21 opened the door in just three days and we are very excited!

Make sure the bag is packed and ready for the virtual pass.

What are you looking forward to the most?

Find everything you need to know-https: //t.co/KnuaYZgGmipic.twitter.com/jzaPng528A

# MWC21 Barcelona (@MWCHub) June 25, 2021

Google

At Google I / O 2021, Google and Samsung announced that they will work together to create a new smartwatch software platform. Simply put, Samsung will use Google’s Wear OS for future Galaxy smartwatches rather than its own Tizen platform. This new software is expected to be teased at this MWC2021 event.

We combined the best of @wearosbygoogle and @SamsungMobileTizen into an integrated wearable platform. With faster app launches, longer battery life, and more options than ever before, from devices to apps to watch faces. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/vj2aYZD81x

Google (@Google) May 18, 2021

Samsung

Samsung teased the announcement of new devices such as new smartwatches, foldable smartphones and tablets, like the silhouette seen in the Teaser image. You will also see the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra rear camera module and the Samsung Knox security solution logo. However, it has not been confirmed yet.

TCL

According to a TechRadar report, TCL may announce “NXT WEARG” smart glasses that can run on secondary displays. These glasses can also be connected to a mobile phone, tablet, or computer via a USB-C port. They are expected to feature a pair of Sony Micro OLED panels with Full HD resolution that produces 4K images. The report further reveals that eyeglasses are not powered by batteries because they rely on cables for power.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos