MEA combines art and technology to grow innovation





Monday, June 28, 2021 7:26 pm Press Release: MEA

MEA fosters workplace creativity with an artist-in-residence program

Creative technology company MEA today announced the continuation of its successful Artist in Residency program, offering Waikato artists an exciting annual opportunity. The opening of this year’s program begins in September and welcomes artists and creative technicians to actively approach MEA. This unique initiative encourages creativity and innovation in the workplace while giving artists the freedom to explore different media in a collaborative workspace.

Gabriel Engel, CEO of MEA, said expanding core team connections through engagement with people outside the technology, marketing, or management disciplines will improve product development outcomes and overall workplace satisfaction. I am. After the initial rigorous selection process and agreement on the outcome, we are not normative about how resident artists interact with our team. We simply encourage organic sharing and interaction.

Engel goes on, physical art is like walking in nature or going to the beach. Like the positive effects of constantly changing and sometimes conflicting relationships with the natural environment. We believe that interaction with physical works of art and digital exploration enhances general well-being by providing just a little more than expected each turn. Our aim to get artists into the team is to improve the quality and depth of work, innovation, productivity, and the enjoyment of work for everyone.

Marnie White, Emily Brook Watts, Anelisa Teddy and Connor Farrant were each selected as Residency. University of Waikato students Tiddy and Farrant helped iterate through a visual pattern generation software application. White and Brookwat each created a collection of physical paintings. White and Brook-Watts finished their resident with a large mural in the MEA office, in addition to their individual artwork.

Emily Brooks-Watts said the program shifted its focus to the University of Waikato’s Media & Creative Technologies, Hamilton is the perfect place to foster and nurture creativity, and there are many hard-to-find opportunities in big cities.

Brooks-Watt, Farrant and Tiddy are all currently studying, and White is working on his first solo exhibition after earning a bachelor’s degree in media art and visual arts and receiving the Waikato Museum Art Post Award. I will.

© Scoop media

The 20 years of independent publishing to join the Scoop Citizen Community is a milestone, but your support is essential to keeping Scoop prosperous. We use thedig.nz to provide a new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Today, the Scoop Foundation’s more sustainable financial support for public journalism helps keep these important and participatory media services in place. Please check the details and join us.

Click here for details on becoming a member

Find out more about MEA on InfoPages.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos