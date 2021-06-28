Is your PC compatible with Windows 11?Here’s how to fix the error





Microsoft’s most popular Windows 11 is finally here, with all its attention for its design, visual features, and performance upgrades. Windows 11 may create multiple desktops, switch between desktops, provide a centralized taskbar, a new Microsoft store, and support for Android apps.

The new Windows is more tightly integrated with Microsoft Teams and is considered the most advanced and comprehensive operating system in the company’s history. Despite its ease of installation and use, many users complain that their system does not have access to Windows 11.

Even modern Windows 10 users are getting errors such as “This PC cannot fix Windows 11 execution” for two main reasons: Secure Boot and Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM). Windows 11 runs on AMD processors (Athlon, EPYC, Ryzen) and does not pass compatibility tests with Intel processors below 8th generation.

Step-by-step guide to fix Windows 11 error when it can’t run on PC:

A TPM and secure boot error can occur when a user attempts to mount and run Windows 11. If you see the same error on your PC, follow the steps below to fix it.

Step 1: First, you need to check if the system has TPM enabled. It can be enabled manually from the BIOS menu. You need to press’Windows + R’to launch the execute command.

Step 2: Type “tpm.msc” in the dialog box that opens[OK]Click. A window named “TPM Management on Local Computer” appears.

Step 3:[ステータス]In the section, check if TPM is enabled. If you see the message “TPM is available”, it means that it is enabled.

If the TPM is still not enabled, follow these steps:

Step 1: To enable TPM, reboot the system and use F1, F2, F10, F11, DEL, or any other required key.[スタートメニュー]Go to.

Step 2: After pressing the desired key[セキュリティ]Click on the tab[TPMデバイス]You need to go to.

Step 3: Then from the list[利用可能]Select and save. Restart your PC to enable the TPM.

This option[詳細設定]of[セキュリティ]>[その他]>[一部のデバイスでの信頼できるコンピューティング]There is also.

To enable secure boot:

Secure Boot helps protect your system from malware and can be used on all modern computers. If you get the error “This PC cannot run Windows 11”, you can enable Secure Boot by following these steps:

Step 1: To enable Secure Boot on your computer, you need to press Windows + R to open the Run window and type msinfo32.

Step 2: When the window opens, look for “Secure Boot State”. If it is not turned on, you need to enable secure boot like TPM from the BIOS menu.

Step 3: Go to the BIOS menu and[ブート]Search for tabs. Go to advanced mode and look for the secure boot option to see if it is enabled.

Step 4: If it is not enabled, enable it, save it, and then exit. Reboot the system.

Step 5: To check compatibility, open the PC Health Check Tool and see if it passes the test. If it still does not work, check your computer’s specifications.

Please note that the minimum requirements for Windows 11 are a 1.4 GHz single core (32 bit) or 1.4 GHz single core (64 bit) clock rate and 2 GB of RAM. It also requires 15GB of storage and a minimum hardware resolution of 1024 * 768.

What are TPM and Secure Boot?

The TPM is a security chip designed to provide hardware-based and security-related functionality and has been a required requirement since 2016. Responsible for password protection, Bitlocker management, and credential authentication.

Most PCs have this, and if it is disabled, you can check the health check app and report that your computer cannot run Windows 11.

Security boot, on the other hand, is a security standard that guarantees that the device boots using software trusted by the manufacturer.

