A woman’s chair suddenly collapses during an interview with the CEO





After falling out of the chair during a Zoom meeting with the CEO, the woman remained blushing and her colleagues struggled to contain the entertainment.

In a comedy moment record shared with TikTok on June 23, Charlotte Kozinets, a sales assistant for California furniture company Monograph, talks about when an accident happens.

At first you can hear her saying at the meeting: “Then you’ll probably go to Jersey, where your uncle lives, stay and hang out with him for a while.”

But a moment later, the chair she was sitting in fell under her, and she suddenly went out of sight.

To make it even more interesting, the confused CEO will appear on the screen and don’t laugh when asking if it’s okay.

After returning to the camera, Kodinets said he was fine and asked another colleague, “Karl, are you recording this? The chair broke.”

With a laugh, Karl replies: “I desperately hope so … yeah, it’s recorded.”

Coginets captioned the clip and wrote, “Watch the chair break during the meeting with the CEO. # Funny.”

Talking to The Mirror in the UK, she explained: “This video was a record of our daily Sales Sync Meeting, but of course it was Monday, and of course it was the first day of our Chief of Staff. You can see it laughing quietly in the video).

“Thankfully, the meeting was attended by a total of five people, so it wasn’t a large audience, but it was just starting the meeting and didn’t disturb all the intros for new people.

“So we had another hour after this to discuss our business agenda.”

Since then, the video has spread by word of mouth and has been viewed by more than 1.7 million people, with over 329,500 views.

Many went to the comments section and shared their thoughts on hilarious videos.

Em, a user of TikTok, wrote:

Another person, Megandmickey57, added, “Hahahaha, worthy of a raise for humiliation and entertainment.”

JJ entered: “Oh. Your team is much stiffer than my team. We all wept for 10 minutes, so we called the meeting.”

“Laughing at her with her glasses bent and back,” Tori said.

EmEv commented: “Thank you so much for congratulating us all with this.”

“I’ve seen this many times and it’s very interesting,” Rizal explained.

Sasha Marie also shared an embarrassing experience, writing: .. “

Newsweek is seeking comment from Charlotte Kozinets.

Stock image of a woman at a zoom conference. In a recently created Viral TikTok video, a woman fell out of her chair during a meeting.Getty Images

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos