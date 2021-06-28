CMR Suzuki Raises $ 600 Million in Series D Financing Round-Med-Tech Innovation





CMR Suzuki, a global surgical robot business, has raised $ 600 million (425 million) in Series D funding. This round will help companies looking to make keyhole surgery available, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and co-led by the Ally Bridge Group. More people around the world.

The funds will be used to promote the global commercialization of Versius, CMR’s surgical robot system and further develop its digital ecosystem.

CMR works with surgeons and hospitals to provide the best tools for robotic keyhole surgery from anywhere and affordable. Versius has been successfully launched in multiple regions around the world, including Europe, Australia, India and the Middle East, as part of the ongoing international expansion of CMR.

Series D is based on a framework established by the company to secure funds to fully implement its CMR strategy to accelerate its rapid geographic expansion and to grow its independent global business over the long term. The new fund also supports the ongoing development of system digital frameworks, including the development of new technologies such as Versius Connect, an app for surgeons using the Versius surgical robot system.

In addition to SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Ally Bridge Group, this funding has been supported by other new international investors such as RPMI Railpen, Tencent and Chimera, expanding the geographic reach of its shareholder base. Existing investors such as LGT and its affiliates’ impact investing platforms Lightlock, Watrium, Cambridge Innovation Capital, PFM Health Sciences and GE Healthcare also participated in the round.

Vegard Nerseth, CMR’s CEO, said: With this latest funding, CMR will receive significant funding to accelerate our mission to deliver Versius to hospitals around the world, while providing full flexibility to reach our goals. I can. This massive capital injection, now valued at $ 3 billion, reflects not only the level of interest in our products, but also the size of our business, enabling significant technological development and global expansion. As a major investor, SOFTBANK has extensive experience supporting disruptive business models and innovative technologies and looks forward to leveraging its expertise and extensive ecosystem. We would also like to thank our existing investors for their long-term support.

Yanni Pipilis, Managing Partner of SoftBank Investment Advisers, added: Demand for minimally invasive robotic surgery is growing rapidly between surgeons and patients, but its high cost has hampered its adoption. CMR Surgical is transforming surgical robotics to transform under-penetrated open and laparoscopic surgery in new international markets where robotic surgery is less prevalent, such as India, the Middle East and Latin America. We look forward to working with CMR on our mission to make robotic keyhole surgery available to everyone. “

Charles Chon, partner of the Ally Bridge Group and head of medtech, said: Robotic surgery, both procedural and geographical. We are proud to be a hallmark of UK innovation and support CMR as a solution for all surgeons and their patients.

