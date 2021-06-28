“Minecraft Alpha 1.1.1” Archive: Internet Archivist Found Something on an Old USB External Drive





“Minecraft” archivists are across the platform to mine potential “gems” from popular building games. More than 10 years ago, there was a woman who installed the latest version of the game on her laptop. She knew little that he downloaded the ancient “Minecraft Alpha 1.1.1”, which is now in the spotlight among archivists.

Woman Discovers “Minecraft Alpha” Archive

(Photo: Mojang / Minecraft in screenshot) A female archivist has succeeded in finding a rare version of “Minecraft” called Alpha 1.1.1 on a laptop’s USB external drive.

Luna, a woman who tweeted about the Minecraft update in September 2010, said she had formed a crew of game archivists with the advent of a historic version. No one knows if Luna played the game in the meantime, but according to the context, Luna didn’t delete the download folder after years.

This year, Luna decided to create a small circle of archivists dedicated to diving to explore hidden files on her laptop. Currently, she only knew the profiles stored in her account and the undeleted files that remained before resetting her laptop.

oooooohhhhhhh MineCraft update!

— Luna (@lunasorcery) September 18, 2010

Omniarchive, a well-known group of internet archivists, explored the possibility of traces of “Minecraft Alpha 1.1.1”, which is considered one of the Holy Grail of the game. It’s good to have once invaded the Internet and the entire gaming community, but it was short-lived due to a huge graphic bug.

Read also: “Minecraft” Streamer Dream confesses and then apologizes for his speedrun cheating

What can Omniarchive do to retrieve lost files?

I look at the date stamps on the files to see if there’s something remotely close to what they’re looking for.

Reader, I wasn’t ready.

Files containing the exact dates they later on! Is it possible? pic.twitter.com/fnwmFG3UVG

— Luna (@lunasorcery) June 26, 2021

As a member of Omniarchive, Luna and her team have focused on digging up files that have been forgotten for over a decade. The group did not stop the “search and rescue” operation in the process of breaking into the laptop. It sounds impossible to search for files that have been around for 10 years since their launch a few years ago.

For the Omniarchive community, getting Alpha 1.1.1 is almost impossible. Some players believe that ancient files are already buried deep in the web. Those who have accessed the game can only download it for 3 hours and 30 minutes.

You can imagine how few players have downloaded the game at that point. Perhaps anyone stuck in “Minecraft” could install it. Years of searching weren’t enough to get this version, but this time it wasn’t.

How did OmniArchive find the Golden’Alpha 1.1.1’version?

According to a PC Gamer report, a member discovered Luna’s tweet dating back to 2010. Luna’s post drew a lot of attention among other internet archivists trying to recover the missing game version.

Luna dug herself. First, she begins exploring her laptop, especially the archive folders on her hard drive. She couldn’t see the lost file.

This time she tried to check the old USB external hard drive. From there, she surveyed profiles archived from laptops over a decade. After that, she found the wreckage of games such as minecraft.jar kids. This shows that the famous game was once coded in Javascript.

When she perused the details, she concluded that it was dated September 18, 2010, 21:53 hours (local time). Luna was now completely convinced that her discovery was related to the long-awaited “Minecraft” cup, Alpha 1.1.1. The archive team analyzed it and in 2010 confirmed that it was a real file.

Now let’s talk about saving video games, saving data, and Minecraft.

(Thread)

— Luna (@lunasorcery) June 26, 2021

“You will literally be the legend of this server,” someone said on the Discord server.

The archiver now saves the c0.29_01 .jar and the rest of the content. This will create a clean version of the file and save it to the “Minecraft” archive to save the once deleted game.

