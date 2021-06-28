WhatsApp tests voice message waveforms and removes online status of business accounts: Report





WhatsApp seems to be testing the waveform of voice messages and making some changes to the WhatsApp Business account. According to the popular WhatsApp feature tracker, WhatsApp Beta for Android received a voice message waveform in build 2.21.13.17, but due to complaints from some users, it is temporary to make some changes. It was deleted in. We now know that future updates may show waveforms while recording voice messages. In addition, WhatsApp Business accounts will no longer see online status or the last message displayed by that name.

WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo reported that Facebook-owned instant messaging service is testing voice message waveforms. In Android beta build 2.21.13.17, WhatsApp introduced a voice message waveform to replace the seek bar, but the feature was removed due to user complaints. Currently, WABetaInfo has discovered in a future update that it will display real-time waveforms while recording voice messages. This means that the waves will get smaller or bigger depending on how loud your voice is.

Users can also listen before sending a voice message. This feature is currently under development on Android and iOS, but there is no release timeline yet. WABetaInfo expects the voice message waveform feature to be returned in the next beta build.

In addition, WhatsApp is testing some changes in its online status and is reported to have been last seen in a business account. In the 2.21.13.17 beta build, we found that WhatsApp business accounts no longer display their online status or last displayed message by name as usual. Instead, you’ll only see your business account under your name. WABetaInfo will continue to be able to see the last confirmed online status from WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for iOS, and if this feature continues to exist in the next beta build, changes will be made to other versions of WhatsApp as well. Said.

WhatsApp does not currently share information about when and when these new features will move to a stable version of the app.

Vineet Washington writes about Gadgets 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies outside of Delhi. Vineet is a senior sub-editor of Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms. In my spare time, I like playing video games, making clay models, playing the guitar, watching sketch comedies, and watching anime. Vineet is available at [email protected], so send us your leads and tips.More Elon Musk turns 50 and wishes for dog dads in social media stories





