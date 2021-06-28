Everything you need to know about Google’s visual inspection AI





In 2019, Google Cloud identified six sectors of growth: public, healthcare, financial services, retail, media, and manufacturing as key growth factors. In the manufacturing industry, quality control and inspection costs remain one of the highest. The American Society for Quality estimates that the price of quality can be as high as 15 to 20 percent of the annual turnover of many organizations. For large manufacturers, this is worth billions of dollars each year. In addition, the rapid increase in production makes it difficult for humans to manually inspect for defects in computer chips and other products. To counter this, Google Cloud recently announced an artificial intelligence (AI) -backed visual inspection approach.

The newly launched Visual Inspection AI is a dedicated tool that helps manufacturers and related workers and companies inspect and reduce product defects and reduce quality control costs. Powered by Google Cloud Platforms computer vision technology, Visual Inspection AI goes beyond traditional methods of supporting manufacturing quality control through its generic AI product, AutoML.

Kevin Prouty, Group Vice President of Energy and Manufacturing at IDC, said: “Google Clouds’ approach to visual inspection is the roadmap most manufacturers are looking for.”

Visual inspection AI aims to automate quality assurance workflows, allowing companies to identify and correct defects before shipping the product. With this, the new AI tools will use a range of AI and computer vision to automate visual inspections, improve yields, reduce redo, and improve production by reducing return and repair costs.

Previous method

COVID-19 is increasingly urging manufacturers to adopt AI in their production processes. According to a Google Cloud survey, 76% of executives employ digital enablers such as AI, data analytics, and cloud computing. In addition, 66% of manufacturers who use AI in their daily work say they are becoming more dependent on technology.

Due to this progress, traditional methods of quality control inspection are inadequate. Traditionally, manufacturers have incorporated one or more steps to visually inspect a product for defects. The visual inspection process is usually very manual and therefore vulnerable to human error and can be very time consuming. In addition, the traditional machines used in machines are not flexible enough to adapt to product changes and can detect only a handful of defects at any given time.

Source: Google Cloud

Artificial intelligence is an agent that manufacturers expect to bring a more important wave of innovation. Google Cloud reduces the cognitive load on operators, reduces missed defects, requires no programming (more flexible than previous machines), and can detect hundreds of product areas of interest in seconds. It describes several benefits of using AI. ..

Google’s new solution

According to Kyocera Communications Systems, a leading manufacturer of mobile phones for wireless service providers, visual inspection AI is an innovative service that can be used by engineers other than AI. According to Google Cloud, the new Visual Inspection AI meets the needs of quality, testing, manufacturing, and process engineers who may be experts in their respective fields but not AI savvy. Therefore, the new tools pave the way for many substantive benefits compared to general-purpose machine learning (ML) models, such as superior computer vision technology, faster time to value realization, and higher scalability. This allows customers to deploy the solution within weeks and an interactive user interface to guide you through the process.

Visual inspection AI is up to 10 times more accurate than the typical ML approach. Finally, visual inspection AI goes far beyond simple anomaly detection. Instead, customers can train models to detect, classify, and identify multiple defect types on a single image, providing follow-up tasks on an automated production line.

Source: Google Cloud

There are many ways companies can use Google Clouds Visual Inspection AI in manufacturing. In the automotive manufacturing industry, for example, it can be used for surface inspections in paint factories and inspections in press factories to look for scratches, dents, cracks and dirt. Electronic equipment manufacturing, on the other hand, can use tools for defects in printed circuit board components, and general-purpose manufacturing can improve procedures such as packaging and label inspection, fabric inspection, and metal weld seam inspection.

According to a Google Cloud survey of manufacturing trends above, the most common obstacle to AI integration is the lack of talent to make good use of AI. With this in mind, Google Clouds’ new visual inspection AI looks like a great step towards the proper deployment of artificial intelligence in the manufacturing industry.

