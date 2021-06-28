Air Liquide announces new investment to strengthen its position in Wuhan, China’s electronics hub





Regulatory news:

Air Liquide (Paris: AI) will invest around 70 million euros to build a state-of-the-art gas plant in Wuhan, central China, and supply it to major memory chip makers. Air Liquide has been producing ultra-high purity industrial gas for this leading Chinese tech company for over 12 years.

Air Liquide will build, own and operate this ultra-high purity industrial gas plant designed to take advantage of the Group’s state-of-the-art state-of-the-art technology. The facility will produce oxygen and argon among 52,000 Nm (3) nitrogen per hour and other ultra-purity gases and will be operational in 2022.

Secured by a new long-term supply agreement with this major memory chip maker, Air Liquide will more generally be able to support the growth of the semiconductor sector in the Wuhan basin. In recent years, Wuhan City has been actively supporting the development of high-tech hubs, especially for the NAND flash memory chip industry.

Flanova Abrial, a member of the Air Liquide Group’s executive committee overseeing the Asia-Pacific region, said: A leader in flash memory that we have worked with for over 12 years. This new production facility will strengthen Air Liquide’s position in China and support the growth momentum of the Group’s electronics activities in the country. “

Air Liquide China

Air Liquide in China operates nearly 120 factories and employs nearly 5,000 people. With a strong presence in major coastal industrial areas, Air Liquide is now expanding to the center, south and west. Its main business activities include industrial and medical gas business, engineering and construction (design, manufacture and installation of air separation / hydrogen equipment), and innovation activities.

Air Liquide Electronics

With revenues of € 2,001 million in 2020, Air Liquide’s electronics business line sets the global standard for the design, manufacture and supply of ultra-purity gases and advanced materials for the industry. Air Liquide’s electronics business line is a long-term partner in providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the semiconductor, photovoltaic and flat panel display markets. Nearly 4,300 employees worldwide are dedicated to providing the agility and reliability customers need.

Air Liquide, a world leader in gas, technology and services for industry and health, employs approximately 64,500 people in 78 countries and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. .. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are small molecules essential for life, matter and energy. They embody the scientific realm of Air Liquide and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its founding in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be an industry leader, deliver long-term performance and contribute to sustainability. At the heart of that strategy is a strong commitment to climate change and energy transitions. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims for long-term, profitable, regular and responsible growth. It relies on outstanding operations, selective investment, open innovation, and network organizations implemented by groups around the world. Through employee commitment and ingenuity, Air Liquide leverages energy and environmental transitions, healthcare and digitalization changes to deliver greater value to all stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s 2020 revenues exceeded € 20 billion. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (Compartment A) and is part of the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE 4 Good indexes.

