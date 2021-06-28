2021 Ford Bronco First Drive Review: Look at Your Back, Jeep





Overview of Ford Bronco

The 2021 Ford Bronco is one of the most anticipated vehicles in our fledgling decade and we won’t put you in suspense. The first impression after driving the new 2-door and 4-door Bronco is that it absolutely withstands hype. .. Bronco is driven on-road or off-road and is considered a runaway / adventure vehicle, a family truck star, or part of retro car art and feels like a winner. Indeed, Jeep’s longtime off-road champion Wrangler is in a fierce competition for 4×4 SUVs, as is Land Rover’s epic defender 2021 Motor Trend SUV of the Year.

We had the Wrangler in mind when we put the Bronco on the saddle for our first on-road drive in Austin, Texas. Our credible Steed was a mid-level 4-door Black Diamond model that came up with the name of these Bronco trim levels, with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, manual transmission, and sincere steel wheels. Hey, there were more gorgeous Broncos to drive, but I can’t resist the sticks and steals of such a vehicle.

The 2021 Ford Bronco made a positive first impression almost immediately. For starters, the cabin feels more spacious and airy than that of the claustrophobic Wrangler. Jeep instrument panels and windshields are close enough to you that you can actually inhale them, but Bronco’s dash does a better job of social distance, and we thank the breathing room I will.

Original Bronco shade

If you’ve ever driven a first-generation Ford Bronco, you’ll soon appreciate the view of the new Bronco hood. The hood is wide and flat, contoured by flipped fender edges, much like the original Bronco. These visible edges, covered with load-bearing metal brackets, which Ford calls “trail sights,” are extremely useful when off-road. We’ll talk more about this later. The dash itself is a series of planes aimed at reminiscent of the original Bronco, but Ford didn’t let nostalgia get in the way of its wise design. The layout of the controls is simple, and the switchgear feels practical and easy to use. At the end of the dash is a well-placed grab handle for long climbs to the front seats.

The four-door Bronco’s backseats weren’t very comfortable: they’re mounted high and have good visibility, but they’re thin, reasonably padded, and lack thigh support. I will. The best thing we can say about them is that they easily fold and extend a spacious cargo bay lined with hard (and we’re durable) plastic. As you can probably guess, the short two-door Bronco’s backseat isn’t as good as the one found on the four-door, but it’s also awkward to get in.

Rowing ourselves at Ford Bronco in 2021

When I pressed the power button, the 2.3-liter 4-cylinder engine with a turbocharger on the test track turned on. This is the smaller of Bronco’s two power plants, producing 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. The optional 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6 is available at 330hp and 415lb-ft. Please note that these numbers are for premium fuels. If you run the Bronco regularly, the 2.3 loses 25hp and 10lb-ft, while the V-6 gives up 15hp and 5lb-ft.

The manual transmission is a 7-speed gearbox, but the lowest gear is marked “C” for crawls and requires the collar to be lifted and meshed as in reverse. It has a ridiculously low gear ratio and you wouldn’t want to use it for normal driving. Also, due to the shifter gate design, it is difficult to quickly shift from C to the actual 1st gear. For paving purposes, this is a 6-speed box. We slipped the chunky shifter first, noticed its precise and notched movement, disengaged the clutch, and we were away.

The rest of the gear in the transmission was very tall and had to be changed slower than usual to prevent the turbo lag of the 2.3 liter engine from expanding at low revs. When charging the steep slopes that give Texas Hill Country its name, it was often necessary to shift down to fifth or fourth to maintain a minute-by-minute pace. If you keep increasing the revs, the Bronco will gladly become a fleet, and of course this isn’t too much of a problem for anyone choosing a 10-speed automatic or the optional V-6.

Bronco Onroad: Better Than Jeep

When I bounced back into the landscape, I remembered that the 2021 Ford Bronco was designed for Wrangler-level off-road. With that warning in mind, the ride quality is more lively and tolerable than the average SUV, but it’s rarely unpleasant. It is by no means non-citizen. Straight-line tracking is significantly better than the Wrangler. Thanks to Bronco’s independent front suspension (as opposed to the Wrangler’s live front axle), Ford goes where it points with something very similar to precision and stability.

Going through a curve is like an adventure. I know my destination, but what the journey actually offers is always a mystery. The steering wasn’t straight in the corners, and the 2021 Bronco engineers calmed the body rolls, and the quick steering input made the yaw noticeably noticeable. Driving the Bronco at high speeds on winding roads isn’t what we recommend to friends, but Ford finds it much less confusing than the Wrangler. Still, Land Rover Defender reminds us that it’s possible to combine outstanding off-road capabilities with true curve-road athletics. This is something that Bronco has no control over. Oh, Ford, why did you sell Land Rover?

As expected, I heard a fair amount of tire noise. I also heard a wind whistle through the removable hardtop seam. Bronco engineers have accused the panel of not being properly secured, but the latch is L-shaped and snaps correctly and is very obvious if snapped correctly. However, since these are pre-production models and are subject to assembled gremlin, it is reasonable to expect the production models to be superior. Or perhaps perfection is too much to ask for such an easily removable top (the way to do it in video). It is divided into sections (5 for 4 doors), most of which are light enough for one person to deploy. Great sounding stereo did a great job of drowning out this noise. This was impressive because the Bronco we drove had an entry-level infotainment system.

To summarize the on-road experience: it’s not a flashy Italian exotic, but I think a 2021 cross-country trip to Ford Bronco is much more tolerable than a trip to a Jeep Wrangler, but as enjoyable as the same trip. Not at Land Rover Defender.

What happens when the pavement is over?

But on-road was only half of our drive. Ford also arranged a demonstration of Bronco’s off-road capabilities at the Bronco Off-Road Site in Texas, one of four off-road experience centers across the country. Ford offers Bronco owners free off-road demos and lessons.

Ford has a lot to prove here: the Jeep Wrangler makes the on-road sacrifice it does in the name of exceptional off-road aptitude, and uses a separate front suspension instead of the Bronco’s live axle. You must get ridiculed from the Jeep Wrangler. Well, everyone, we hate being the bearer of bad news, but as a ready-to-use off-road vehicle, the Bronco seems to be as powerful and reasonably easy to use as the Wrangler. (Jeep may be a better choice for off-road vehicles that like to modify their car.)

Ford engineers at the 2021 Bronco drive event said that one of their design goals was to enable amateur off-road vehicles to drive competently and confidently, and experienced off-road vehicles. He said it was about making it easier for road vehicles to do what they knew. Philosophy involves both machines and their interfaces, and I think execution is commendable. The 2021 Ford Bronco does not necessarily rob off-road skills (although it can be done if necessary). Rather, you have easy access to the tools you need, when you need them.

Rugged hardware for lightly equipped models

All 2021 Ford Bronco come with four-wheel drive, and buyers can choose between two transfer cases. Both are electronic and have bass, but in more advanced cases there is a “4 auto” mode that automatically drives the front wheels when the rear begins to slip.

Bronco’s terrain response system has a variety of drive modes, the exact number of which depends on the trim level. All off-road, but the optional ridiculously named Sasquatch package includes 17-inch beadlock wheels and 35-inch tires, increased ground clearance, front and rear lock differentials, short final drive ratio, and remote reservoir. Is bundled. Damper.

It’s worth noting that Ford offers this package on its base model, the Bronco. The Jeep requires you to buy a higher trim Wrangler in order for you to get similar goods. The switches for various rockers and off-road vehicles are conveniently lined up on the dashboard. This makes it feel like a screwdriver tool, not a cheat.

We drove a variety of 2021 Ford Bronco with a collection of courses including rock crawling, river play (to show off Bronco’s up to 33.5 inch water column depth), mud, mud, and mud. .. We expected Ford to design an off-road course that would give Bronco the best light, but enough to know that the terrain we worked on required serious off-road hardware. Offloaded. You can drive with your Honda CR-V. Bronco did everything we asked for, but most importantly it was easy to do.

Technology that simplifies offload

We recommend that you set the optional camera settings to display a split view of the front bumper cam and a top-down 360-degree view, but except in the harshest conditions, you don’t need a spotter. The flipped fenders and trail sites mentioned above are just as useful when maneuvering in tight spaces. If the 2021 Ford Bronco begins to slip during rock climbing, the dash top button locks the front and rear differentials (either or both are noteworthy. In Wrangler, the front differential is independent of the rear. Cannot be locked). Need more articulation? Press another button to unlock the front anti-roll bar. Don’t know which button to use? Bronco’s terrain mode, accessible via a rotary dial that rings the transfer case switch, selects the baseline setting.

One of our favorite features is Trail Turn Assist. This helps to brake the inside of the rear wheels and bend the Bronco around sharp curves. Especially useful for 4-door models with long wheelbases. If the terrain looks too intimidating, the Bronco also has a crawl control mode that keeps you moving uphill or downhill at a set speed in increments of 0.5 mph. This same system also offers a one-pedal operation mode. Pressing the accelerator moves the car, accelerating or releasing it brakes, enabling more direct and immediate speed control for all the accuracy of the crawl control system. All this hardware offers a great combination of maneuverability and maneuverability that sets it apart from off-road vehicles where you have to do it all yourself or do it all yourself.

Is our opinion really important?

In addition to our enthusiasm for Ford Bronco in 2021, something else excites us: the Jeep can’t face this new and highly realistic Bronco threat, and We anticipate large-scale and compelling improvements for the next generation of Wranglers. Perhaps General Motors will also join the game, replacing the trendy yet tame Chevrolet Blazer with a worthy off-road vehicle. GM certainly has the hardware proven by the ZR2 version of Colorado. And don’t forget that the Bronco pickups are coming to take on the Jeep’s best-selling gladiator.

Yes, the 2021 Ford Bronco is a strong competitor, and the SUVs it competes with will be even better. I can’t wait.

How nice! Detail is? 2021 Ford Bronco Spec Price $ 31,490- $ 62,605 Layout Front Engine, 4WD, 5 Pass, 2 or 4 Door SUV Engine 2.3L / 300-hp / 325-lb-ft * Turbo DOHC 16 Valve I-4 / 2.7L / 330- hp / 415-lb-ft * Twin Turbo DOHC 24 Valve V-6 Transmission 7 Speed ​​Manual, 10 Speed ​​Automatic Curve Weight 4,300-5,150lb Wheel Base 100.4-116.1in L x W x H 173.7-190.5 x 75.9-79.3 x 71.9- 75.3 in 0-60 MPH 5.9-8.0 sec (MT est) EPA FUEL ECON 16-20 / 17-22 / 17-21 mpg city / hwy / Combined ON SALE Now * Rating-based premium fuel; Normal fuel rating: 275 hp / 315 lb-ft (2.3L), 315 hp / 410 lb-ft (2.7L)





