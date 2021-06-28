2021 Ford Bronco features you’ll love and 1 I miss





Freepress journalists first boarded the 2021 Ford Bronco, a speedy and capable off-road vehicle.

If your friendly neighborhood Jeep or Land Rover salesman looks a little nervous this summer, blame Ford Bronco for 2021.

Reborn with a respected name, familiar look and innovative features, Ford’s two-door and four-door SUVs have convertible tops open or closed in a class of vehicles seeking new ideas and intensifying competition. Blow in fresh air.

Now arriving at the dealership, Bronco is riding a new body-on-frame architecture that underpins the next-generation Ford Ranger medium-sized pickups. New versions of rangers using this architecture will be in production in 18-24 months.

Broncos isn’t a newcomer at all, but he’s been away for a while. Ford manufactured several generations of Bronco off-road vehicles between 1965 and 1996. The model was dropped because the buyer turned to a more fuel-efficient model.

2021 Ford Bronco (Photo: Mark Ferrand, Detroit Free Press)

Since then, SUVs have moved from specialized off-road vehicles to major vehicle styles. If you like the visual variety on the street, the number of shapes is very small, but there are all sizes. Few people have significant off-road capabilities. Creating what Ford wants is an opportunity to revive the old name with new technology and rugged appeal.

Bronco mainly competes with the Jeep Wrangler. Toyota4Runner and FJ Cruiser, the latter are no longer in production. Land Rover Defender, Discovery, Discovery Sport.

4 features that owners love

Ford engineers wanted to make it easy for newcomers new to off-road to enjoy new pursuits. There are four features that major competitors cannot match.

Trail Control: Think of it as the toughest off-road trail adaptive cruise control. The driver sets the desired speed and the electronic engine, transmission and brake controls keep it on rocks, in the water, and above and below the steepest wheels. The driver can concentrate on steering. The Jeep doesn’t provide this, and the Ford system is smoother than the 4Runners crawl control, which also manages speed. The button at the top of the dash activates the trail control.

When the 2021 Ford Bronco leaves the stabilizer bar, the wheel movement will increase. (Photo: Mark Ferrand, Detroit Free Press)

One-pedal operation: A button on the dial that selects different types of terrain settings locks the brakes. When the driver steps on the accelerator, the brakes rotate the wheels, and when the accelerator is released, the wheels stop. It mimics the two-foot driving method used by veteran off-road vehicles to ease large rocks without dropping the Bronco into the frame. A conceptual cousin of a one-pedal-powered electric vehicle used to charge batteries, it has been redesigned to stimulate off-road confidence. One-pedal drive is only available on the 2.7L V6 engine.

Trail Turn Assist: Backcountry trails are more likely to follow the deer path than the dimensions of an SUV. Some tight bends around rocks and trees require a turn of 3 points or more. Ford’s Trail Turn Assist addresses by locking the rear wheels inside the turn when the steering wheel is fully locked in that direction. This locks the wheel in place and turns the Bronco into a rotating hinge or Maypole.

Quiet Ride Quality: As a result of many choices rather than a single new technology, Broncos Ride Quality is a bonus that owners enjoy on their way to the trail and on their daily driving. The biggest contributor is to carefully seal the space between the removable hardtop panels to reduce wind noise. The multi-panel roof is easier to remove by yourself than the Wrangler’s integrated hardtop. Even at highway speeds, there was little road noise from Bronco’s first edition 35-inch off-road tires driving on various roads in and around Austin, Texas.

Can brothers get it?

The Bronco is very comfortable, but Ford’s decision to equip it with head curtain airbags has eliminated one feature that off-road vehicles appreciate. An assist handle attached to the roll bar for stepping up to a high SUV.

The curtain bag protects front and rear passengers from head collisions during side collisions, but is mounted on the same structural rails as the steering wheel. Scratch the idea as the rail handle becomes a projectile when the airbag comes off.

Mounted on the Ford Bronco dashboard in 2020, the grab handle doesn’t provide much leverage to step up to a high SUV. (Photo: Mark Ferrand, Detroit Free Press)

I had to give something, and Ford prioritized safety at the expense of ease of entry.

The steering wheel in the middle of the B-pillar provides access to the backseat, while the frontseat is supported by the steering wheel on the outer edge of the dash. It’s okay for them to crouch down, but it’s too low to provide good leverage when climbing a car.

2021 Ford Bronco (Photo: Mark Ferrand / Detroit Free Press)

Wide variety of models and prices

The 2021 Bronco starts at $ 28,500 for the two-door model. The basic 4-door starts at $ 33,200.

The length of the two doors is 173.7 inches. 4 doors check in at 189.4. Ford expects 70% to 80% of sales to be 4-door models.

All Bronco are four-wheel drive. The base engine is a 2.3L 4-cylinder with a 300hp turbocharger. The 330 horsepower 2.7L Biturbo V6 is optional. The 4-cylinder comes with a 7-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. The V6 comes standard with 10 speeds. The manual 1st gear is a creeper, which is a very low ratio in difficult situations. All Bronco come with rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive.

I tested the finest 4-door first edition Bronco with stickers for $ 61,715.

The Bronco most directly competes with the similarly priced Jeep Wrangler. Both the 2-door and 4-door Broncos are longer than the Jeep. Passenger space is comparable, but Broncos has more cargo compartments.

Detachable soft and hard tops are available, as well as removable doors for driving completely outdoors.

2021 Ford Bronco (Photo: Mark Ferrand, Detroit Free Press)

2021 Ford Bronco lineup and price base: $ 28,500 for two doors, $ 33,200 for four doors Big bend: $ 33,385 for two doors. $ 35,8800 4-door Black Diamond: $ 36,050 2-door; $ 38,545 4-door Outer Bank: $ 38,955 2-door; $ 41,450 4-door Badlands: $ 42,095 2-door; $ 44,590 4-door Wild Truck: $ 46,980 2-door. $ 49,475 4-door first edition: $ 56,915 2-door. $ 61,1104 Doors All prices do not include destination charges of $ 1,495

Features available in the 2021 Ford Bronco:

Electronic Lock Front and Rear Differential Hydraulic Front Stabilizer Bar Cutting 360 Degree Camera Trail Turn Assist 60/40 Split Rear Seat Heated Front Seat Leather Trim Seat Removable Hard or Soft Top Removable Door 8 “or 12” Touch Screen Wireless Charging Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android AutoNavigation Selectable on-road and off-road driving modes Up to 35 inch tires 10 speakers B & O audio driving impression

The 4-door hardtop Bronco First Edition I tested had plenty of headroom and plenty of storage space in the front seats. The back seats had ample legs and headroom.

The Frist Edition Bronco I loaded had a leather-trimmed seat, but also a hard surface on the dashboard and door tops, and a lightly padded armrest that wasn’t very impressive for over $ 60,000. was.

2021 Ford Bronco Shifter and Operation Mode Selector (Photo: Mark Ferrand, Detroit Free Press)

The 2.7L V6 provided excellent acceleration on the road. Ride quality is smooth and comfortable on the city streets and winding roads of the Texas hills. Electric power steering is tuned for a variety of conditions and drive settings to provide good response on the road without the hassle of rough backcountry roads.

Bronco should be a surprisingly comfortable daily driver for commuting and errands.

Off-road, Bronco has proven to be very capable on a variety of rock sand and clay surfaces, including overcoming important rocks and slopes.

The trail turn assist function that locks the inside of the rear wheel to reduce the turning radius in a narrow space is very effective. As one engineer told me at dinner, the 3-point turn is for amateurs. The one-pedal driving feature helps off-roaders match the two-foot driving achieved by control professionals.

The amputated front stabilizer bar contributes to the movement of the front wheels in rugged areas, improving ride comfort, especially at low speeds, even when actually jumping from one rock to another.

Both the 2.3L 4-cylinder engine and the 2.7L V6 produce excellent torque thanks to the combination of turbocharger, wide gear ratio and low range for scrambling.

The 2021 Ford Bronco optional 2.7L Biturbo V6 produces 330hp and 415lb-ft of torque on premium fuel. (Photo: Mark Ferrand, Detroit Free Press)

Both Bronco engines produce more output than the Jeep’s optional 2.0L turbo, but the Bronco EPA’s fuel economy estimates lag behind the 4-cylinder Jeep. The 2.7L Bronco has earned an EPA rating of 19 mpg for combined city and highway driving. This is 3mpg lower than the 2.0L Jeep.

For a while, there is no hybrid Bronco. The new Jeep 4x plug-in hybrid has an advantage in that area.

The Jeep currently has the fastest and most powerful model of the 470 horsepower Hemipower Wrangler 392. Ford is expected to challenge the Wrangler in 4.7 seconds 0-60mph, if not the full power of the big V8.

202 Ford Bronco instrument panel with 11 inch touch screen. (Photo: Mark Ferrand, Detroit Free Press)

2021 Ford Bronco Safety and Driver Assistance Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic High Beam Blind Spot and Cross Traffic Alert Lane Keeping Alert and Assist Driver Attention Alert Front Collision Alert Pedestrian Detection Automatic Front Emergency Braking Hill Start Assist Avoidance Steering Assist

2021 Ford Bronco (Photo: Mark Ferrand, Detroit Free Press)

Overview of Ford Bronco in 2021

Base price: $ 28,500 (all prices do not include destination charges)

Four-wheel drive, 2-door or 4-door, 4- or 5-seater SUV

Currently on sale

Tested specifications:

Tested model: Bronco First Edition 4×4 4 Door

Test price: $ 61,715

Engine: 2.7L Bi-Turbo V6

Output: 330 hp on premium fuel / 315 hp on regular; 415 lb-ft torque on premium fuel, 410 on regular fuel

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

EPA Fuel Economy Estimates: 18mpg Cities / 20 Highways / 19 Total. Regular gasoline.

EPA Estimated Annual Fuel Cost: $ 2,400

Wheelbase: 116.1 inches

Length: 189.4 inches

Width: 76.3 inches (fold mirror)

Height: 73 inches

Ground clearance: 11.5 inches

Passengers: 103.7 cubic feet (hardtop)

Cargo volume: 35.6 cubic feet with a delay of 2 seconds. 83 Behind First

Water Fording: 35 inches to 33.5 inches.tire

Curb weight: 5,117 lbs

Towing capacity: £ 3,220

Assembled in Wayne, Michigan

Read or share this story: https: //www.freep.com/story/money/cars/mark-phelan/2021/06/28/2021-ford-bronco-features/5341728001/

