Smart homes: 7 gadgets and appliances compatible with Google Assistant





Easily control your home remotely using a smart device compatible with the Google Assistant By Cheryl Lai-Lim June 28, 2021

Want to create a smart home? The Google Assistant can be combined with numerous smart lights, door locks and even kitchen appliances

Smart home devices have demonstrated their superior ability in providing convenience to our daily lives after spending more than a year in our homes.

Using the Google Assistant, an artificial intelligence (AI) virtual assistant that provides voice-controlled device control, technology giant Google is highly dynamic, compatible with its own devices such as Google Home and Google Nest. I created the software. Many other devices by outside parties.

If you want to equip your home with a smart device that can be controlled by voice to make your life a little easier, here are a variety of devices that are compatible with the Google Assistant. From door locks to lighting systems, these futuristic appliances add an advanced, state-of-the-art boost to your home.

With Google’s Nest Hub, you can control all your smart home devices at once.Image: Provided by Google

With a smart hub, you can centralize the management of all your smart home devices. The central hub also allows you to easily connect different products and personalize your hub to suit your lifestyle. For example, say “good morning” and the smart hub will automatically turn on the light, play music, and display upcoming events for the day.

Google’s own Nest Hub has a compact 7-inch display screen that lets you watch videos, view photos, and see reminders and calendars at a glance. Sophisticated devices allow you to control other compatible devices, allowing you to seamlessly customize your morning and evening routines, such as setting alarms, dimming lights, and turning off your TV or speakers.

Samsung’s QLED 4K smart TV can be controlled by Google Assistant without using remote control Image: Provided by Samsung

Improve your TV viewing experience with the Google Assistant. Samsung’s new QLED smart TV features quantum matrix technology that provides high quality resolution and rich colors. Smart devices can also be paired quickly and seamlessly with the Google Assistant. You can change channels, adjust volume, and search queries with just your own voice.

Use the Google Assistant to control your Philips Hue smart bulb and switch between different lighting settings Image: Provided by Philips

Turn your home into a colorful sanctuary with the Hue bulbs of the electric giant Philips. Light bulbs are available in three color ranges. White provides warm white lighting. A white atmosphere that provides both cool and warm lighting. A white and color atmosphere that offers 16 million color options in addition to dimmable shades of white light. With abundant color variations, you can change the atmosphere of your room in an instant.

When combined with the Google Assistant, you can control the lighting with voice commands. Choose whether to turn off multiple lights at once or control only one lamp. Combined with the Philips smart device controller Hue Bridge, you can control the lights remotely or program them to turn on automatically the moment you step into your home.

With smart plugs, you can easily control your smart appliances without worrying about overheating.Image: Provided by TP-Link

Simply plug your smart plug into an outlet and you can seamlessly control your home appliances from your smartphone app. For plugs compatible with the Google Assistant, such as TP-Link’s Kasa smart plug, you can control your electrical equipment with voice commands.

The smart plug can be set to turn the appliance on and off via a timer and turn off the device immediately after use to prevent the device from overheating. You can also remotely control connected devices, analyze their real-time and historical power usage, and monitor the energy used.

Control the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock with the Google Assistant. This allows you to unlock or lock the front door by voice.Image: Provided in August

Use smart locks to remotely lock and unlock the front door. With smart locks integrated with WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities, you can easily control access to your home without the need for a physical key. Home technology brand August’s sophisticated devices allow guests remote access, voice hands-free unlocking doors, and track activity when someone enters the house without permission. You can do it.

Pair your smart lock with the Google Assistant for voice control. This allows you to easily lock or unlock the door. If you have a Google Home or Android device, your smart lock will notify you when it detects activity or when the door is half-opened or unlocked.

The Gaggenau 400 series conveniently features smart features such as Home Connect compatible with the Google Assistant image: Gaggenau offers

Make cooking a fun and enjoyable experience with Gaggenau’s 400 Series Ovens. High-end kitchen appliances are equipped with automatic door opening and closing, 13 different heating methods, and a pyrolysis system that significantly reduces oven cleaning time.

The Gaggenau 400 series also includes Home Connect, which is compatible with the Google Assistant. If you have a sudden emergency and need to leave the kitchen, smart features make it easy to adjust your cooking time remotely. We also offer a variety of cooking recipes that can be sent directly to the oven. Upon receipt, the appliance will automatically switch heating settings according to the recipe.

A security camera compatible with the Google Assistant will help you secure and secure your home. Arlo’s Pro2 smart cameras record crisp video in high resolution and detail, so you can get crisp footage (and evidence) when you need it. You can use the camera to highlight specific zones in your house, and the camera will instantly notify you of any unusual activity or movement within those areas.

Weatherproof cameras can be used wirelessly for full flexibility when installed in the home, or plugged in to unlock advanced features. It also comes with a two-way audio feature that allows you to listen and speak through your device.

