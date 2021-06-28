UPL Ltd. has launched a new “NPP” business unit to enhance its biosolution capabilities to provide sustainable agriculture around the world.





LONDON-(BUSINESSWIRE)-UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070), a world leader in sustainable agricultural products and solutions, is a new global business unit that houses UPL’s comprehensive portfolio. Announced the launch of an NPP Natural Plant Protection. Of naturally and biologically obtained agricultural inputs and technologies.

Acting as a stand-alone brand, NPP integrates UPL’s existing biosolution portfolio with a network of R & D laboratories and facilities around the world. This currently accounts for 7% of UPL’s total revenue.

NPP’s global products leverage innovation, R & D capabilities to continue to benefit from UPL’s broad global distribution footprint, supported by UPL’s unique proven capabilities to bring products to market faster on a global scale. Will be done.

NPP’s extensive portfolio plays an important role in addressing farmers’ problems, such as abiotic stress, soil health, residues, and tolerance management in advanced and developing agricultural markets.

UPL Ltd. Jai Shroff, Global CEO of, said:

For over 20 years, UPL has invested in the development and scaling of biosolutions. The strength of the current portfolio is not only a progressive approach to sustainable agriculture, but also the dedication of teams around the world to meet the needs of farmers, consumers and the environment for innovation and technology. It is also a proof. Our OpenAg objective is to put collaboration at the center of progress, and the NPP will work throughout UPL’s global footprint to shape and extend future biological technologies.

UPL Ltd. Fabio Torretta, Chief Operating Officer of NPP, said:

NPP can change the world. It has the right capacity, the right mindset, and the right technical skills and resources to drive a new era of positive and progressive change in agriculture. The biosolutions market is set at US $ 10 billion with double-digit growth by 2025, compared to traditional pesticides with single-digit growth. The NPP is in a good position to shape the future of more sustainable food.

One of NPP’s greatest strengths is the ability of companies to cross-pollinate innovation across regions, understand and learn the needs of one market, and increase the speed and depth of penetration into another. NPP is agile in adding products and platforms to its portfolio, creating global partnerships and training programs, contributing to environmental sustainability, farm resilience and improving food value chains around the world. To do.

Notes to editors:

About UPL

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070) is a global provider of sustainable agricultural products and solutions with annual revenues of over $ 5 billion. We are a purpose-driven company. UPL is focused on facilitating progress throughout the agricultural value chain through OpenAg. We redefine industry-wide thinking and build networks to embrace fresh ideas, innovative methods and new answers, striving for a mission to make all foods more sustainable. I am.

As one of the world’s largest agricultural solutions companies, our strong portfolio consists of over 13,600 registered biological solutions and traditional crop protection solutions. We are based in more than 130 countries and have more than 10,000 colleagues worldwide. Learn more about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain, including seeds, post-harvest, physical and digital services.

Fabio Tretta will lead the NPP as Chief Operating Officer and will report to Carlos Periser, UPL Ltd’s Global Chief Operating Officer.

To explore the NPP, please visit www.npp.ag (live from June 28, 2021)

For more information on UPL’s work, visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

