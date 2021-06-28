Microsoft continues to imply the October release of Windows 11





Microsoft continues to hint at the October release date for Windows 11. The software giant teased the October date several times during last week’s Windows event. October! Microsoft has only officially announced the launch of Windows 11, but its official marketing material strongly suggests a date of October 20th.

The Microsoft Teams message is from Stevie Bathiche, a key engineer for Surface devices, to Panos Panay, responsible for Microsoft’s Windows and devices. Bathiche suggests the release date of Windows 11, new Surface hardware, or the possibility of both Windows 11 and new Surface devices in October.

Microsoft’s first October tips.

Officially, Microsoft just announced that Windows 11 will arrive this holiday, and the company hasn’t even promised a date or month. According to sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans, The Verge aims to release Windows 11 in October for new devices from OEMs.

Microsoft’s tips seem to focus on October 20th as the planned release date for Windows 11. In most Microsoft press images in Windows 11, the taskbar contains the date of October 20th and the time set at 11:11 am. Another marketing image also includes the October 6th date, so Microsoft is definitely in the spotlight for October.

October 20th with Microsoft marketing images. Another tip for October 20th.

In addition to Microsoft’s own tips, Wal-Mart also promises a free upgrade to Windows in October 2021 if available on some laptops currently on the market. Wal-Mart has already advertised the October date as Microsoft has promised to offer Windows 11 as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs and new PCs starting this holiday.

However, Microsoft needs to be clear about which machines are eligible for the Windows 11 upgrade. Last week, the company released a minimum specification that seems to suggest that only 8th generation and later devices can be upgraded. Microsoft has promised a blog post detailing the Windows 11 upgrade status and TPM requirements.

