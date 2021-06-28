Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G mobile platform





Qualcomm today announced a number of 5G semiconductor products for the Virtual Mobile World Congress event. These products include an upgrade to the chip maker’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor.

The Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile platform is the successor to the Snapdragon 888 and will serve as the brains of smartphones coming later this year from customers such as Asus, Honor, Motorola, Vivo and Xiaomi.

There are over 130 designs announced or under development between the two platforms. Snapdragon 888 Plus promotes the flagship experience with AI-enhanced gameplay, streaming, photography and other intelligent entertainment.

The platform has a complete list of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features for smooth responsiveness and rich color HDR graphics. Compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 888 Plus offers a 6th generation Qualcomm AI engine with up to 2.995GHz Qualcomm Kryo 680 Central Processing Unit (CPU) Prime core clock speed improvements and up to 32 TOPSAI performance. I will. % Improvement.

In a statement, Qualcomm’s senior vice president, Christopher Patrick, said many customers would launch products based on the highest-performance Qualcomm platform.

5G millimeter wave

Image credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm also said that more than 35 mobile industry leaders are working to support 5G millimeter-wave technology for 5G mobile networks.

According to the company, 5G millimeter waves offer higher performance and capacity than other 5G flavors. Industry leaders aim to address the significant increase in demand for user data and expand the role of the mobile ecosystem in supporting the economic development of many of the world’s most important industries in the post-pandemic world.

According to GSA, more than 180 operators around the world are investing in 5G millimeter waves. Leading global mobile industry leaders driving 5G mmWave momentum include AT & T, Casa Systems, China Unicom, Chunghwa Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Electronics Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI), Elisa, Fastweb, Fibocom, GongjingElectronic, HMD Global, Honor, Infomark Co. , InnowirelessCo is included. , KDDI, Kyocera, MeiG, Motorola, NBN, Nokia, NTT Docomo, Oppo, Optus, Orange, Partron, Quectel, Rakuten Mobile, Samsung Electronics, Singtel, Softbank, SunseaAIoT, TCL Communication, Telia Finland, Telstra, True Corporation, USCellular , Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE.

These companies are working with Qualcomm to drive availability of 5G millimeter-wave networks and devices.

According to Qualcomm, 5G millimeter waves use abundant spectral resources at frequencies above 24 GHz to complement deployments below 6 GHz and maximize the potential of 5G. This technology allows large operators to add capacity to their cellular networks for multi-gigabit wireless speeds and low latency connectivity.

These features help mobile operators meet everyday subscriber expectations for fast, responsive connections and expand 5G to new opportunities. They include fixed radios and businesses (offices, campuses). It also includes accurate remote guidance and control in a variety of scenarios such as vertical applications and services such as Ultra HD video security, telemedicine, smart factories, and smart ports. AT & T said it has millimeter-wave 5G (called AT & T 5G +) in some of its 38 cities and 20 venues across the country.

As an official partner of the 2022 Winter Olympics Beijing, China Unicom will deploy 5G facilities in and around the Olympic venues to provide high quality 5G commercial services with a range of leading 5G technologies.

Open RAN for small cells

Image credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm also announced the industry’s first 3GPP release 16 5G open RAN platform, the second generation Qualcomm 5G RAN platform (FSM200xx) for small cells. This will allow 5G to reach more locations around the world.

The new platform brings significant enhancements to RF by supporting all commercial global millimeter-wave and sub-6 GHz bands, including the new n259 (41 GHz), n258 (26 GHz), and FDD bands. Built on the growing commercial momentum of the FSM100xx, this next-generation platform delivers powerful millimeter-wave performance indoors and outdoors and in more locations around the world, while densifying small cells in public. Ready to introduce a new sub 6GHz opportunity with. Said Qualcomm, a private network.

This technology will bring 5G to homes, airports, stadiums, hospitals, offices and manufacturing facilities.

5G distributed unit accelerator card

Image credit: Qualcomm

Finally, Qualcomm announced the expansion of its 5GRAN platform portfolio with the addition of Qualcomm 5G DU X100 Accelerator Cards. This distributed unit (DU) allows operators and infrastructure vendors to enjoy the benefits of 5G performance, low latency, and power efficiency while accelerating the transition of the cellular ecosystem to virtualized radio access networks. ..

Available on public or private networks, operators can increase the overall network capacity of their 5G networks.

